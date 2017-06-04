Plane delay for relatives of Real Madrid players

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon magnanimously conceded Real Madrid’s superior ability had made the difference after his side crashed to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s Champions League final in Cardiff.

Juventus’ Juan Cuadrado was sent off lent in the second half for a second yellow card. “We played against a very strong Juve side and we really suffered in the first half, but in the second we were physically sharper, played the ball well and throughout the match deserved to win”.

Real went ahead 15 minutes after the half-time break when Casemiro’s shot from range took a wicked deflection off Sami Khedira to leave Buffon wrong-footed. That score put Madrid in the driver’s seat.

Three minutes later Ronaldo added his second of the night from close range to make it 3-1 – his 600th career goal.

Spain’s Real Madrid won the title last year, and a victory would give the club its third European Championship in four years and 12th overall, most all time.

The impressive win crowned a remarkable first full season in charge for former Real midfielder Zidane, who led the team to a first La Liga title in five years, delivering the club’s first European Cup and league double since 1958.

Gareth Bale’s season ended on a good note. What everyone who likes football wants to see is to see a great final.

Real gradually settled, however, and scored with their first chance after a trigonometric build-up.

Isco has been playing fantastically well for us, at the end of the season, so whatever the manager decides I will [accept it].