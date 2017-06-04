Plex Announces Support for Live TV

The recent DVR feature was adopted by tens of thousands of subscribers, and, with support for live TV, Plex aims to grow its cord cutter audience to the hundreds of thousands.

Plex has announced that it’s rolling out support for Live TV today.

For now, Live TV only works with Plex’s Android TV and iOS apps, but support for the full range of Plex apps, which includes virtually every set-top box you can imagine, is in the works. Plex comes in the form of standalone apps for Windows, macOS, and Linux or a media player that can be used as an app on smart TVs and mobile devices.

All in all, the way Plex is handling live TV support sounds like a pretty good deal. Plex is promising to add more antenna and tuner support in the near future, but for now, according to the company’s support page, Mohu and HD Frequency antennas performed best during the company’s tests of the service.

While it’s not yet available on all platforms, Plex’s new app looks sharp in action on the Nvidia Shield. If you have an antenna and a tuner installed, you can watch live TV on Plex from any of the networks that broadcast free OTA content. It’s a staged rollout, with Android TV and iOS mobile apps the first to get the new features, but from there one-by-one the rest will follow. The DVR scheduler can now also handle overlapping recordings on the same channel as well as give users the ability to watch live and record shows at the same time. Though other apps like Channels have had the feature for a few months, Plex’s new Live TV brings the missing functionality to the home media center application. However, the company says the system supports channels in over 70 countries, with major United States networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and CW all on the roster. Considering the fact that TV tuners can be pretty low-cost, this certainly sounds like one of the better live TV options out there. A Plex Pass costs $5 per month, $40 per year, or $120 for life.