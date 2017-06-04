Pliskova cruises into French Open last 16

Ninth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas won their second-round match, joining Purav Raja and Divij Sharan in the third round.

Djokovic regained his composure to pass a stamina test – as he has done so many times over the years – to reach the fourth round and it was notable that he made reference to his mentality several times when speaking to reporters.

“I was focused on the screen and I saw obviously people reacting when he arrived”, said Djokovic after the match. “He played really well”.

With new coach Andre Agassi watching from the stands and under threat of becoming the first defending champion to lose before the round of 16 since Juan Carlos Ferrero in 2004, Djokovic took the initiative.

Hsieh, looking to reach the last-16 of a Grand Slam for just the second time, led 3-1 in the final set before Garcia reeled off four games on the trot.

Nadal was untouchable against the outclassed No. 63.

Nadal, who only lost 12 points on serve on Friday, refused to gloat over Basilashvili’s predicament.

Nikoloz Basilashvili won only a game in his straight sets loss to Rafael Nadal at the Roland Garros.

Nadal is a unique creature on clay, though.

“It will affect me in a positive way and, hopefully, I will be able to continue playing better and better”.

Garbine Muguruza celebrates her win over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva. “Was a great match for me, no?” I don’t know if court is a little bit different, center court, than the other courts, but there I was receiving balls very high.

Two matches ended with retirements. This was the second retirement of the day after Belgian David Goffin was forced out with an injured right ankle.

Raonic, no stranger to injury retirements himself, was relieved to go through. “It’s tricky, because I have to stay in the house and it has to have equipment”, said Muguruza.

Sixth seed Dominic Thiem continued his easy passage through the draw, beating Steve Johnson 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. He couldn’t resume his match in the first set against Argentine veteran Horacio Zeballos. After wasting three set points, Goffin was facing a break point when the players engaged in a lengthy baseline exchange.

The 30-year-old didn’t have it all his own way during the 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win battling a grumpy mood and a chair umpire who wasn’t going to be pushed around.

“The toughest victories give you self-confidence, a successful feeling out there”, Muguruza said. “I won’t get necessarily into the politics on what something should and shouldn’t be called, but I think to some extent definitely there should be some kind of apology and whatever repercussions”. I wanted the match.

This could well be the WTA match of the tournament, pitting the long-beleaguered – but suddenly resurgent – defending champion against the latest Gallic hope.

Kristina Mladenovic (x13) bt Shelby Rogers 7-5, 4-6, 8-6. She beat 2010 runner-up Samantha Stosur 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.