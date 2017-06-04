PM expresses anguish over London attacks

The men, wearing fake suicide belts, were shot dead at the scene by armed police within eight minutes.

The vehicle continued to drive towards Borough Market where three assailants got out and attempted to stab members of the public, including a police officer.

Shortly afterward, London Metropolitan Police declared it a terrorist attack.

The force tweeted a warning telling people in the area to run to safety, hide and then call police if it is safe to do so.

A suspected terrorist attack shook the British capital London on Saturday night (Sunday morning IST) as a van ploughed into pedestrians on iconic London Bridge, killing at least 1 and wounding several others.

One, Holly Jones, told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.

In the wake of the deadly stabbings and shootings in London on Saturday night (June 3), Londoners have taken to social media to offer help to people affected by the attacks.

A witness told CNN two men had entered a restaurant in the Borough Market area and stabbed two people inside. But they said later that turned out to be an unrelated stabbing. They were stabbing everyone.

She added: “Just trying to get away at the moment”. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest. I’ve been walking around for an hour and a half crying my eyes out. “I froze because I didn’t know what to do”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters. Lifeboats on the River Thames helped evacuate the area.

“We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries”, London Ambulance Service said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has condemned the attacks and reached out to Singaporeans who are registered with MFA in London. Fellow French citizens are among the injured.

“Paramedics zoomed, sort of rushed over to them”.

The city’s transportation authority, Transport for London, reported the bridge was closed down in both directions. The police has cordoned off the area. We went toward Borough Market and everyone went inside (the bar).

The attack has received widespread condemnation from political leaders, with London mayor Sadiq Khan calling it “deliberate and cowardly”.

The London Ambulance Service said that at least 20 people were being treated across London following terror incidents. I condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

The Government’s Cobra emergency committee will meet on Sunday, Downing Street said.

“I am in close contact with the Met Commissioner and senior officers and am being kept updated on all developments”.

The attack came just five days ahead of a general election and just minutes after the end of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus in an area teeming with bars where many fans were watching the football on television.

Earlier in the day, the Conservative Party, the Labour Party and the Scottish National Party all announced that they were suspending national campaigning following the incident in London.