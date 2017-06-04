PM Modi expresses shock, anguish over London terror attacks

“Someone said, ‘What is going on?’ and one of the people running said, ‘There is a man with a knife up there and he is coming this way.’ There was complete panic as everyone ran to the back of the restaurant and crouched down trying to hide themselves from view”, the witness said.

Streets around London Bridge and Borough Market, an area that is a major transport hub and is packed with bars and restaurants, was busy with people on a night out.

President Donald Trump offered U.S. help Saturday to Britain in response to twin attacks in London that killed six people, after a van ploughed into pedestrians and assailants stabbed others.

Another witness told the BBC she saw a speeding white van veering into pedestrians. The London Ambulance Service said at least 48 people were taken to five hospitals, with many more treated at the scene.

‘Then I saw these three Muslim guys come up with knives, they ran up and started stabbing this girl under the train bridge.

“We believe that six people have died in addition to the three attackers shot dead by police”, Rowley said.

British police said more than one person had been killed at London Bridge in first of multiple incidents in central London on Saturday night.

Gerard added: ‘I cried for one hour.

People leave the area with their hands up after an incident near London Bridge in London, Britain June 4, 2017.

The attacks come days ahead of a June 8 election and less than two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester in northern England.

At least six people were killed and 30 others injured in two terror attacks at the heart of the UK’s capital in which armed Scotland Yard officers shot dead three suspects.

Police appealed for witnesses to send images and videos to help identify the attackers and piece together the chaos.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incidents were being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

‘I was shouting “run run run” and throwing bottles at them, pint glasses.

The van then proceeded towards the nearby Borough area.

“I heard many gunshots and I heard people running away”, said Joe Dillon, 23, who was near London Bridge when the incident occurred.

Police activity spread throughout the Borough Market area. I want to express my huge gratitude to the police and emergency services who are on the scene.

The British Transport Police said one of its officers was seriously injured as he responded to the incident.

Meanwhile, Facebook said it has activated its safety check so people in London could post a message to let friends and relatives know they were safe. Police tweeted that Londoners should “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

It comes less than three months after an attacker ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament. After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

