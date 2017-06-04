PM Modi pays homage at Paris war memorial

“She said that the Paris Agreement provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations while keeping energy affordable and secure for our citizens and businesses”.

“France is committed to fight climate change not only within the framework of the Paris Accord but also out of its purview”, he said.

“The Paris agreement is the common heritage of the world”.

On his part, the French President said first and foremost our commitment is to climate change and France will continue till the end in its implementation of the accord.

But last month, India’s cabinet approved plans to build 10 reactors of indigenous Indian design and said that India will not buy foreign reactors unless these reactors are already in operation.

Terming the Paris Agreement as “article of faith” and a “shared legacy of the world”, the prime minister said, “We must leave legacy of clean environment for generations to come”.

“Terrorism is visible and affects the entire world, including France and India”.

“Terrorism is the biggest challenge facing the world today”. France is also a key partner in India’s development initiatives in areas like defence, space, nuclear and renewable energy, urban development and railways. Innocent people, women, children lose their lives to terror.

Modi also invited the French President to visit India.

He said, several Indians fought in the first two world wars for world peace.

The Prime Minister said both leaders also discussed ways to counter terrorism and radicalization.

(AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu). French President Emmanuel Macton, left, welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2017. “Many Indian soldiers who died for our country, for its freedom, it’s very much evidence of strong bonds between our countries”, the French president said. “Modiji must recall that to accommodate United States interests, Kyoto Protocol had weak targets”.

Macron on Thursday invited USA scientists, business people and citizens frustrated with the White House’s stance to move to France, assuring them of “a second homeland” across the Atlantic.

Mr Modi said, be it trade and technology, innovation, and investments, energy, education and enterprise, India wants to give boost to India- France ties.

The two countries” industrial and military partnerships “will intensify, ‘ he said.