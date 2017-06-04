PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over London attacks

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen.

Shortly after 10pm BST, a white van travelling at speed veered off the road on the London Bridge and hit several pedestrians. Witnesses saw three men armed with long knives jump out of the vehicle and head to the crowded Borough Market south of the bridge.

Most political parties, including a number from Northern Ireland, have suspended national general election campaigning and the prime minister chaired a meeting of the government’s Cobra emergency committee. The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers.

The Quilliam Foundation, a London-based counter-extremism group, also said the Manchester attack “fits an unfortunate pattern over the last decade”.

Tributes to the 22 people killed in the Manchester attack.

Ariana Grande has returned to the city to perform in a benefit concert for victims to be held at on Sunday night and was photographed on Friday night visiting injured young fans in hospital.

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

May, who faces a general election on Thursday, said the recent attacks are not directly connected but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving”, he said. Unverified social media accounts said two men were stabbing civilians.

The sequence of attack has at times overshadowed the election.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw three people get out the van and initially believed they were going to help those who had been injured. Today’s attacks come after 22-year-old suicide bomber Salman Abedi blew himself up at Manchester Arena on 22 May, killing 22 people.

The threat level was last weekend lowered to the second highest category of severe, meaning an attack was judged “highly likely”.

Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination”, she said in a statement.

She called for worldwide agreements to regulate cyberspace to help stop the spread of extremism and said Britain needs to become more robust at identifying and stamping it out.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s party said there will be no national campaigning Sunday.

One new opinion poll by Survation for the Mail on Sunday put Conservatives a single point ahead of Labour, on 40% to 39% for Mr Corbyn’s party. It is unclear how the unprecedented violence in the run-up to the election will impact voter sentiment.

On Saturday evening, police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

“Fellow French citizens are among the injured”.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said U.S. president Donald Trump had been briefed on the incident by his national security team.

“TELL – the police by calling 999 when it is safe to do so”.

The men went into Borough Market, but then turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer, he said, and suddenly a lot of police came from the other direction.

Attackers brought carnage to the streets of the capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives, reportedly shouting “this is for Allah”.

“Then we heard three gunshots, definitely gunshots, and we ran”. He opened the door only to see three bodies on the ground.

“People started running and screaming, and the van crashes into the railing behind”.

Alex Shellum, who was in The Mudlark pub close to London Bridge, told the BBC that at around 10pm a woman in her early 20s “staggered into the pub”. Throughout the night ordinary Londoners reached out with offers of hospitality and kindness.

“It was really scary”, he said.

Another witness, Brad Meyers, said he saw someone jump off the bridge into the water in order to escape being hit.