Mr Modi closed a European tour meeting with Mr Macron in Paris as world governments began adjusting to US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the landmark climate accord reached in and named for the French capital.

The US president then went on to claim that India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020 and China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants, but the US can’t under the Paris agreement.

President Macron said he and Modi spoke for two hours about trade, defense and the anti-terror fight but added they “mainly discussed our commitment to the climate”.

The Paris agreement commits the United States and 194 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C. Innocent people, women, children lose their lives to terror.

Reacting to Trump’s announcement on Thursday, Macron issued an appeal in English to “make the planet great again” – a play on Trump’s pledge to “make America great again” that has been retweeted a quarter of a million times. Macron meets Modi as the world reels over Trump’s wit.

India would “continue working on this.above and beyond the Paris accord”, the PM said. “That’s how we can fight terrorism“, he said.

India stands apart with no territorial claims to expand its national interest. “All should come together to fight terrorism”, Modi said during a discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). Putin, who addressed the session before Modi, also spoke of Russia’s attractiveness for investors, pointing out the technological advancements of its youth.

Modi thanked Macron for accepting his invitation to visit India.

Describing the city of Paris as an important part of his political journey, the Prime Minister said India and France had worked shoulder to shoulder for this agreement.

“The Prime Minister and President agreed on the importance of continued cooperation on wider energy issues”. The 39-year-old Macron created history last month by becoming the youngest president of France. “I see a bright future for ISA as it was born out of joint efforts of India and France”.

“The US and India are strategic partners and the two countries are cooperating with each other in various fields”. France contributes to various development projects in India, including defence, space research, nuclear energy and civic projects, PTI reported.