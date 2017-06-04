PM strongly condemns London Bridge attack

However, the prime minister said national campaigning would resume Monday and the general election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

Theresa May has warned that Britain is in the grip of a spate of copycat terror attacks in the wake of the London Bridge atrocity.

The attack came at a time when Labour had continuing momentum, closing in on the Tories in most polls to within a few percentage points.

“That vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market”.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police in London, said she had ” heard truly remarkable stories of extraordinarily fearless actions by officers on and off duty who were first on the scene”.

The officer, who was stabbed in the face, head and a leg, was one of the first responders.

Steven Gibbs, who was drinking in St Christopher’s Inn, just metres from the scene, told the BBC: “A black cab drove past and the driver shouted, ‘Terrorist attack, run!'” The death toll of seven didn’t include the three attackers. In addition, the three attackers were killed by police.

Michelle O’Neill said: “The attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market were horrific and I condemn them. Fourth, we need to review the counter-terrorism strategy, to ensure the police have the powers they need”.

But Saturday’s attack has changed the emotional atmosphere in which Britain votes this week in an increasingly closely fought election. A British Transport Police officer and an off-duty officer were among the injured. Wearing fake bomb vests, the three attackers were reduced to driving a van into pedestrians at speed before attacking civilians with knives. “I threw something at them, maybe like a stool, a chair”, he said. After that attack, Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent.

And he took an opportunity to defend his own resistance to gun control in the United States, saying: “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?”

Here is what we know about the attack, which came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

In addition to seven fatalities, 48 people are being treated in hospital after being injured in the attack. “Evil, evil people”, he told the newspaper. Armed British police rushed to London Bridge late Saturday after reports of a vehicle running down pedestrians and people bein.

May’s office on Sunday issued a statement saying it was working with Khan after the attack in London.

The government and diplomats on the ground in London advised travellers to avoid the affected areas, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local media.

In Turkey, the foreign ministry has expressed its “deep sadness”.

The City of London on the north bank of the Thames from London Bridge is – along with Canary Wharf – the heart of the UK’s financial services industry, with many the world’s largest banks, fund managers, trading houses and law firms calling the Square Mile home.

Sue and Jason Dunt and a second couple, Richard and Michelle Orme, were out enjoying a post-matinee dinner on London’s Embankment on Saturday.

“So at the moment we believe there were three attackers and we believe they are dead”.

The 25-year-old said that at first, “it didn’t look too unsafe”. “It was really good of them”, he added.

The debate was postponed in May following the Manchester attack, as a mark of respect.

News of the fatalities was confirmed overnight and Sunday morning saw football unite in their support for those involved.

Australia’s foreign minister describes the incidents as a shocking situation.

People were rescued from the bars by London police.

The Prime Minister delivered a stark assessment of the threat facing the United Kingdom after seven people were murdered and dozens more injured by three terrorists on Saturday night.

This version corrects the day of the attack to Saturday.

He told the Press Association: “He’s lived here for about three years”. The spokeswoman spoke anonymously in line with ministry policy.

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “We are all shocked and horrified by the brutal attacks in London“.