Police arrest 12 after night of terror in heart of London

Prime Minister Theresa May called an emergency security cabinet session Sunday to deal with the crisis.

The assault unfolded over a few terrifying minutes Saturday, starting when a van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

The attack in London Bridge and Borough Market killed seven and injured 48. Some suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police fired an “unprecedented” 50 bullets to kill the three London Bridge terrorists because they believed the attackers were wearing suicide belts, the country’s head of counter-terrorism said. Police treated that attack, in which 50 were injured, as “Islamist-related terrorism”.

“He was saying: “This is for Allah” and tapped it on the window”, 23-year old Alex Nypels said.

A large area on the south bank of the River Thames remained cordoned off Sunday, and police told people to avoid the area.

On Sunday morning, May’s Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party announced they were suspending campaigning for parliamentary elections – less than a full day in the case of Labour – as a mark of respect to the victims.

Khan said the attackers hoped to disrupt democracy and hamper plans for voting, but that would not happen.

One woman, who was in Black and Blue restaurant, said: “We just saw three guys come into the restaurant, stabbed someone in the face and someone in the stomach”. He said he threw chairs, glasses and bottles at the attackers in a bid to stop them. “I don’t know what to do”.

He said that as well as more armed police across the capital “the public will also see an increased physical measures in order to keep public safe on London’s bridges“.

The attackers were shot dead by police, and 12 people have been arrested in Barking in east London. “I hid in a restaurant basement for about an hour”. Trump wrote: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'” The van eventually crashed into a railing, and three men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bars and restaurants at Borough Market.

“There was a auto with a loudspeaker saying “go, go” and they (police) threw a grenade. and then I ran”, he said.

The nationality of the attackers remains unclear, if they indeed were of foreign origin. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said.

The trio were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, with police later confirming they were fake. They said people were fleeing the area in panic. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”. In a statement after the session, she said the government would ramp up its counterterrorism efforts to deal with Islamist radicalism at home and to try to reduce or eliminate “the safe spaces it needs to breed”, both on the internet and in British communities, in which she said radical recruiters work.

A minute’s silence will be held at 11am on Tuesday in remembrance of those who died in the London Bridge attack, a Government spokesman said.

The Royal Oak pub, near the area of the attacks, opened its doors to people evacuated from hotels.

This is the third attack in Britain in as many months.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

Though there has been no claim of responsibility for the attack, it hit a nation still recovering from the shock of the bombing in Manchester nearly two weeks ago, when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the doors of an Ariana Grande concert. After that attack, Britain’s official threat level from terrorism was raised to “critical”, meaning an attack may be imminent. Several days later it was lowered again to “severe”, meaning an attack is highly likely.

Grande was to return to Manchester with a star-powered lineup Sunday night to perform in a charity concert and pay tribute to the victims.