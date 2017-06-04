Police arrest 12 people in Barking in connection with terror attack

And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday. Gunfire rang out as police shot the attackers – within eight minutes of being called out at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT), the Metropolitan Police said.

June 3: Two attacks – one on London Bridge and and in the nearby Borough market – killed six people and left 40 wounded.

On Sunday, May said the recent attacks are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another. They were all laid down with their hands cuffed behind their backs.

“I thought, ‘Oh maybe they’re anxious about them and trying to comfort them…'”

“It looked like he was aiming for groups of people”, Mark Roberts, 53, a management consultant, told Reuters.

Militants drove a van at high speed into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing Saturday night revelers on the street and in nearby bars, killing at least six people and wounding more than 30.

Another witness called Eric told the BBC he had seen three men get out and thought they were going to help.

“But the three people literally started kicking them, punching them, and took out knives”.

Trump drew criticism on Saturday night for failing to immediately reaffirm his support for the United Kingdom and express sympathy for victims, instead retweeting an unconfirmed Drudge Report story as London police were still responding to the incident. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics. May said some of those hurt had “life-threatening” conditions.

The president notes the attackers used a van to slam into pedestrians and then assaulted people with knives.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

In just a few minutes, a deadly rampage swept through a busy Saturday night in central London, killing seven, and injuring almost 50 others.

The home secretary added that the threat level remained at “severe” after it was temporarily moved to “critical” following the Manchester attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”.

She also said the people need to be more vigilant in identifying and stamping out extremism across society.

She repeated calls for worldwide action to combat extremist content online, a message the former interior minister took to the G7 leaders summit last week.

Similar attacks, in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris, have been carried out by militants over the past couple of years.

The president’s travel ban, which stemmed from Trump’s campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the USA, is now tangled up in the courts. “I tried to snap it but I just had been told to run”, he said. She said they were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but police determined those were only meant to sow panic and fear.

The BBC showed a photograph of two possible London attackers shot by police, one of whom had canisters strapped to his body.

In a picture he took, a man wearing combat pants, with a shaved head and what looked like a belt with canisters attached to it could be seen on the ground with two more bodies behind him.

Witnesses claimed between three and five men entered a restaurant just south of The Thames and started stabbing people – slashing their throats, faces and stomachs during the horrifying attack.

Seven people were killed, three attackers are dead and 48 victims were sent to local hospitals after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge.