Police at London Bridge after vehicle reportedly plows into people

“Set the fire alarms off and sent us all out to run across the bridge to the other side and they just kept saying “run, run”.

After one of the men was shot, Sciotto, captured a photo of the suspect on the ground wearing what appeared to be canisters strapped to his chest.

Emergency officials said 48 people were treated at London hospitals, including some with life-threatening injuries, and a number of others suffered less serious injuries.

5th caption: London terror attack: Britain’s PM Theresa May said that the incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

At least seven died Saturday night after a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also expressed his “shock and horror” for the attacks in the United Kingdom capital’s London Bridge and Borough Market areas. They said the three men left the vehicle on London Bridge and made their way to the market, stabbing people with 12-inch knives.

On Saturday night, police responded to the scene at London Bridge after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best said today that while there was nothing to suggest “any specific threat” to the region, armed police would maintain a visible presence at key locations.

It is at this point that armed officers confronted the three male suspects, who were shot and killed in Borough Market.

Sky News also reported multiple shots fired and stabbings in the Borough Market area, in addition to the London Bridge incident.

Shootings and stabbings were reported at commercial district Borough Market on Saturday, shortly after a van traveling 50 miles per hour boarded the pedestrians sidewalk and mowed down at least 20 people prior.

“We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are”, she said in a statement in front of her Downing Street office.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”. “I threw something at them, maybe like a stool, a chair, and as I threw it at them it him one of them, maybe two of them on the head here, on the back”, he told the BBC.

“A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps”, a taxi driver told the BBC.

The White House said late Saturday that President Donald Trump offered America’s “full support” in investigating the “brutal terror attacks” in London during a telephone call with May.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull earlier told reporters: “We are aware of reports of two Australians who have been directly affected by this attack”.

“This is a fast-moving investigation. Our thoughts are with those who are caught up in these awful events”, May said.

London Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in London, was closed in both directions.

Video posted to Twitter showed people posting signs that stated #TurntoLove #ForLondon and #ISISwillLose #LoveWillWin at the London Bridge cordon Sunday morning.