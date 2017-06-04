Police confirm 12 people arrested in connection with London Bridge attack

The attack is the second on the city in three months, following the attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament Square in March, in which the lone attacker also used a vehicle to mow down pedestrians, and then attacked and killed a policeman outside Parliament with a knife.

Police say the incidents occurred on the bridge and at Borough Market a short distance away.

Speaking on the BBC, Mr Khan made clear that he was advising people not to be concerned by the presence of additional armed police officers on the streets of the capital in the days to come, and not playing down anxieties about the attack itself.

Romanian chef Florin Morariu, who works in the Bread Ahead bakery, said he saw people running, and some fainting, and then two people approach another and “began to stick the knife in. and then I froze and I didn’t know what to do”.

“We will never be cowed by terrorism”, he said, calling the attackers “barbaric cowards”.

Other witnesses reported seeing a man with a large blade, similar to a kitchen knife, and victims bleeding from stab wounds.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people”. I join all United Kingdom police colleagues in wishing them a swift recovery.

He added that when he saw that “people were desperate”, he let about 20 people into the bakery and pulled the shutters down.

Police say a hit-and-run and stabbings on and near London Bridge have been officially declared a “terrorist incident”.

The van entered the bridge at 9:58 p.m. local time (4:58 pm ET), Metropolitan Police said Sunday.

The UK’s National Health Service on Sunday said that 21 people injured in the fatal terror attack in London remain in critical condition. May confirmed the attack “is being treated as a potential act of terrorism” and said her thoughts were with “those who are caught up in these awful events”. “They were scared. The police were scared”, he said. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

The resident of nearby Lonsdale Close said the area was on lockdown with armed police “walking up and down” while police sirens blared out across the residential area.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out a possible delay in the June 8 general election following Saturday’s terror attack in London.

Among the victims was New Zealander Oliver Dowling, who was stabbed in the face, neck, and stomach, and remains in an induced coma in hospital, according to Newshub.

May will chair a meeting of Britain’s “COBR” emergency response committee on Sunday morning.

Security was already a major feature of the campaign, after 22 people were killed in the Manchester concert bombing on May 22, claimed by the Islamic State group.

The men went into Borough Market, but they turned around and ran toward the Wheatsheaf Pub after being confronted by a police officer. Police said some of the injured have serious and life threatening injuries. The critical level means another attack could be imminent. Medics treated the injured near the market as shocked people cried and shouted around them.

The attack had harrowing echoes of the attack on Westminster Bridge in March, when British Muslim convert Khalid Masood rammed his vehicle into pedestrians before crashing into the barriers surrounding parliament.