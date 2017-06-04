Police escort four women from building in east London – Reuters photographer

A number of people were also seen cuffed on the floor outside the flats.

Armed police responding to the attacks shot the terrorists dead.

On Sunday, May said the recent attacks are not directly connected, but that “terrorism breeds terrorism” and attackers copy one another.

A photo shows one lying on the ground, with canisters strapped to his belt.

Police said the assailants were shot and killed.

But the US President slammed that response on Twitter, saying: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is ‘no reason to be alarmed!'”

Holly Jones, a BBC reporter who was on the bridge when the attack happened, said she saw a van travelling at about 50 miles an hour. That witness said the van hit five to six people. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind”.

Prime Minister Theresa May has been briefed on the incident and will hold an emergency meeting with members of the government on Sunday.

As they responded to the two incidents, police were then called to a third potential attack – reports of an “incident” in nearby Vauxhall, a residential area, which occurred just before 1 a.m. (8p ET).

“I saw that man with a knife in his hand and after that a man started screaming so I knew something wrong was happening”, he said. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam”.

Aksha Patel spoke of the heroic display by the woman, travelling in his cab, by using her body to bar the terrorist from opening the door of the Black and Blue restaurant, The Telegraph reported.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”.

Khan said some of the victims were critically injured.

She said: “My message to the public is to be vigilant, report anything of concern or suspicion to the police, but otherwise continue to live your lives as normal”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter that ‘France is standing more than ever side by side with the United Kingdom’.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Manchester bombing, but there has not yet been a claim of responsibility for the London attack.

“There were three of them … the ambulance came and took them away”.

President Donald Trump has taken London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s words following the June 3 attack on London Bridge horribly out of context and his offensive tweets have voters outraged. K., we will be there”, and adding, “WE ARE WITH YOU.

Most police officers in Britain are not armed and it is unusual for officers to fire their guns.