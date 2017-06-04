Police Fear Abedi’s Accomplices May Possess More Bombs

A spokesman for the anti-terror force in Libya says the 22-year-old bomber in the Manchester attack telephoned his mother hours before the attack and said, “Forgive me”.

British police said on Thursday they had resumed sharing information with USA agencies after receiving “fresh assurances”, ending a suspension in the wake of leaks to US media about the Manchester suicide bombing.

MANCHESTER: British police investigating the Manchester Arena bombing have arrested a ninth man while continuing to search addresses associated with the bomber who killed 22 people.

His friend, also of Libyan descent, died after being stabbed by British youths in Manchester in May 2016, the source said on condition of anonymity. A British official said Manchester police have decided not to share further information on the probe with the United States due to leaks blamed on USA officials. The elder Abedi was allegedly a member of the al-Qaeda-backed Libyan Islamic Fighting group in the 1990s, according to a former Libyan security official, Abdel-Basit Haroun.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will raise concerns with Donald Trump on Thursday about U.S. leaks of intelligence on the suicide bombing in Manchester that police fear could hinder a hunt for a possible bomb-maker still at large.

Photos obtained by the New York Times show pieces of blue fabric found at the crime scene, along with a powerful battery and the detonator used to trigger the explosion.

Britain’s terror threat level continues to be “critical“, meaning authorities believe another attack could be imminent, and additional soldiers and armed police officers have been deployed at key sites in London and other cities.

During her arrest, Tabbal was accompanied by her Manchester-born daughter Jomana, 20, who said he acted out of “revenge” for United States attacks on Muslim children.

It said the database was built around a longstanding U.S.

Also in custody is Abedi’s father, who was detained in Libya, and two of Abedi’s brothers, one in Libya and another in the United Kingdom.

British authorities have expressed outrage over the leaked photos, which were shared with American counterterrorism officials.

The intelligence agencies are racing to find other parts of a “network” that helped the suicide attacker, Salman Abedi, who had recently visited his family in Libya.

The Latest on the investigation into the Manchester concert bombing.

The official said Turkey had not received any information from foreign intelligence services about Abedi, so he did not raise any red flags.

In other developments, the government has announced that a minute’s silence will be held at 11am British time on Thursday in remembrance of those who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.