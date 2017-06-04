Police Identify Gunman Behind Philippines Casino Attack

The lone gunman in the deadly Resorts World Manila incident that left 38 people dead, including the suspect, was a former government worker buried in debt, police said on Sunday.

“I would call him a habitual gambler”.

On Sunday, Carlos’ father told reporters that his son had no connections to terrorism. His family had grown so concerned, they had asked casinos in the capital to ban him from entering since April 3.

He said they were able to speak to Carlos’ family early on Sunday, who confirmed his identity after a thorough review of the CCTV footage, photos and other pieces of evidence taken from Resort World Manila.

“He was barred by PAGCOR [Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation] from all casinos at the request of next of kin”, Albayalde said. “That’s why he was so mad at casinos”.

Carlos, armed with an automatic rifle, stormed the Resorts World Manila casino and hotel in the early hours of June 1. Police said he shot himself and set fire to the empty room he had burst into.

Security film of the incident released on Saturday showed the gunman calmly and slowly walking through the casino and firing into the air most of the time, apparently as warning shots for people to leave. He forced his way into Room 510, where minutes later, police and hotel security found him inside the room, underneath covers he had set on fire, with the tip of his M4 rifle pointed towards his mouth.

“We’re asking for your apology”. “Kaya humihingi rin po kami ng tawad sa mga na-disgrasya ng anak ko (That’s why we beg for forgiveness to those who were harmed and killed by my son’s actions)”.

“My son was a good person, but changed after he started going to casinos”, his mother, Teodora Carlos, said tearfully. “He sold his Ford Ranger due to financial constraints”, Mr. Albayalde said of Mr. Carlos.

Carlos used to work as a tax specialist of the Department of Finance and was dismissed from service in 2014 for failing to disclose all of his assets.

Authorities had repeatedly insisted on Friday and Saturday the attack was not terrorism related, rather it was a freakish robbery attempt by a deranged man.

IS claimed responsibility, with a report on its self-styled Amaq news agency saying its “fighters” carried out the attack.

Duterte has repeatedly warned that IS is gaining a greater foothold in the mainly Catholic Philippines.

Fears about IS’ involvement in the attack were also intensified when the Site Intelligence Group, a US-based organization monitoring extremists’ Web sites, said a Filipino ISIS operative “identified the alleged attacker and noted that his main objective was to burn the casino inside”.

“The incident in the Resorts World Manila is, thus, an isolated case, which does not constitute rebellion or invasion, which are the grounds for the declaration of martial law, as prescribed by the Constitution and which the President is sworn to abide by and protect when he took his oath of office”, Abella said. “This became the cause of misunderstanding with his wife and parents”, he also said, adding that Mr. Carlos was a discharged employee of the Department of Finance (DoF).