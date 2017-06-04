Police make 12 arrests in connection with London attack -statement

Police officers pursued and shot dead three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call, authorities said.

Boiko, who has been reporting from London close to the scene of the attack, said that people were forced onto the streets by the evacuation ordered by police, sealing off the neighborhood and leaving many people struggling to find a safe place to stay.

“The vehicle continued to drive then from London Bridge to Borough Market, the suspects left the vehicle, attempting to stab a number of people”.

Nick Brandon of British Transport Police said the force had received reports of “multiple” casualties in an incident possibly involving a knife and a vehicle.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said the incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism.

May was due to chair an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday morning.

An hour after reports of a van ploughing into people on London Bridge, the United States president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. My thoughts and prayers with everyone affected”. “Thank you to the emergency services”.

London Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”.

“We were in an Uber (taxi) going towards London Bridge and suddenly we saw people running”.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer US help to Britain. Police imposed unprecedented security measures, placing the area on lockdown and urging everyone to “run” and “hide”. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate.

At least seven died Saturday night after a van veered off the road and barreled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge.

According to officials, six people were killed and 48 others were wounded. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people”. “They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment”. He then stabbed a police officer before he was shot dead at the scene. He said he saw someone jump into the water in fear.

Bicester resident Anna Kirby-Hall went online to ask West Midlands-based ordinand Adam Edwards to “pray” for those caught up in the incident. It knocked loads of people down.

A witness on London Bridge, told the BBC he saw three men stabbing people indiscriminately, shouting “this is for Allah” in a “rampage”.

“Any Indians injured/affected during the London Bridge “major incident” and at Borough Market may reach off-office hours Public Response Unit”.

“They were trying to get in the pub but the doors were locked”.

“In just a short period time we have seen the attack on Westminster and Manchester”.

Thirdly, she said there was “far too much tolerance of extremism in our country”, and added that the country needed to come together to fight it.