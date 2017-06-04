Police make 12 arrests in connection with London attack

The incident has been widely criticised across the world, coming as it does just days after the Manchester Arena attack and barely four days before the prime-ministerial elections in the United Kingdom on June 8.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue.

“I am not afraid of you, terrorism, at all, I despise you all the more”. Three men left the vehicle and headed to Borough Market, where they began stabbing people in pubs and restaurants while patrons and workers took cover and tried to help the wounded.

As so often in such serious situations, the police responded with great courage and great speed.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also expressed his “shock and horror” for the attacks in the United Kingdom capital’s London Bridge and Borough Market areas.

Mark Roberts said the van was traveling south across the River Thames at a high rate of speed and was swerving as it struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air”.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday about a militant attack in London which killed seven people, quoting London Mayor Sadiq Khan telling Britons not to be alarmed, in what appeared to be a criticism of Khan’s response to the incident. Some suffered life-threatening injuries. Our immediate thoughts and prayers must be with the families of those who have been murdered and injured in this bad terrorist atrocity. The attacker is thought to have known links with the terrorist group ISIL, also known as the Islamic State.

England has been on edge since May 22, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

“London was my second home for five years – it is hugely cosmopolitan, yet made up of many bustling, friendly neighbourhood communities”.

May said the current British counterterrorism strategy was robust, and had disrupted five “credible plots” since the March attack at Westminster Bridge.

In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected.

The attackers brought carnage to the capital, stabbing a police officer and revellers with 12-inch knives – but police put a stop to the rampage in eight minutes.

Eyewitnesses said that the three assailants were driving over London Bridge in a nondescript Hertz rental van, when they accelerated to “about 50mph“, according to Holly Jones, a BBC journalist, caught in the attack.

Dick said police believed the incident was under control but would need to conduct a thorough search of the area to ensure everyone was accounted for and no further suspects were at large. So it’s important that we first of all make sure there is no one else outstanding. May added that the extremist ideology “is a perversion of Islam and a perversion of the truth”.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, said on Twitter after the London attack.