Police makes fresh arrest over Manchester bombing

On Friday evening, police in Manchester arrested their 17th suspect in connection with the terror attack.

Police officers gather on a street near a property that they raided in the Moss Side area of Manchester on 27 May 2017.

Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi met with members of an ISIS unit in Libya linked to the November 2015 terrorist attack that killed 130 victims and wounded hundreds more, a new report states. The latest man was detained on suspicion of offences contrary to the Terrorism Act.

Twenty-two people, including five from the North East, died as a result of the explosion at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

Seventeen arrests have so far been made in the United Kingdom and six people have since been released without charge.

The arrest was made after police seized a vehicle, which they said could provide a “significant development” in the investigation.

On Friday police located a white Nissan Micra in a auto park of a block of apartments in the Rusholme area of Manchester that they believe could point to Abedi’s whereabouts between May 18 and 22 in the lead-up to the bombing at the pop concert. Abedi himself had returned from Libya, known to be a hotbed of IS activity, four days before carrying out the bombing.

The singer visited some of her injured fans still being treated at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was hurt, posted images of the visit on Facebook.

He wrote: “This means more to us than all the fantastic things people have done this week. when your daughter asks after her 2nd operation is ariana ok?”

He wrote he was so happy, “i could burst!”

Shortly after Abedi committed the terrorist attack in Manchester using a suitcase bomb, ISIS claimed responsibility, calling him a “soldier of the caliphate”.