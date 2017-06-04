Police operation under way in east London

Within eight minutes of the first call to emergency services, officers arrived on the scene and shot dead three attackers outside the Wheatsheaf pub.

Reacting to the attack DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “This morning we pray for those who have been bereaved, the injured and the people of London who have been challenged once again by evil”.

Seven people have died in the terrorist incidents in London and three attackers have been shot dead by police, Scotland Yard said.

There were still 36 people receiving hospital care on Sunday afternoon and 21 of them were in critical condition, according to officials.

When it stopped, he said three people got out and he thought they were going to help the people who had been hit.

The Canadian government is advising citizens to be vigilant in the wake of the attack.

Seven people were killed when three men drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm last night, before stabbing a number of people in nearby Borough Market.

Distraught, he followed the attackers to Borough Market – a food market that dates back centuries and is housed in an elegant 19th century structure – and started throwing whatever he could find at them including chairs, glasses and bottles.

Britain is on high alert only 12 days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester, north-west England and ahead of Thursday´s general election, in which security is a major theme.

Expressing anguish over the twin terror attacks in London on Saturday, United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Theresa May said her government would adopt a policy of zero tolerance.

May called for internet companies to regulate extremism, but said “safe spaces in the real world” needed to be rooted out, too.

“But we believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face, as terrorism breeds terrorism”.

“Perpetrators are inspired to attack.by copying one another, and often using the crudest of means of attack”.

“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police – including armed officers – on the streets”.

“There is clearly more to do, and we will work relentlessly to get to the facts”, Rowley said. “They managed to escape through the rear door, possibly saving a good 20 peoples’ lives”.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives and with everyone who has been harmed or affected by these awful incidents”. “We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Prime Minister Theresa May said she was being updated by officials on the “fast-moving” situation, adding: “I can confirm that the bad incident in London is being treated as a potential act of terrorism”.