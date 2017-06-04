Police rush to London Bridge after reports of van hitting pedestrians

Britain once again fell victim to a brutal terrorist attack, “the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last three months”, British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a speech at Downing Street on Sunday morning, following the attack that took the lives of seven people in London overnight.

Her Conservative Party suspended national campaigning on Sunday for the upcoming June 8 United Kingdom election, a spokesman for May said following an attack in London which killed six people.

“Not only did they tackle the terrorists but they helped the injured, and as a result of their swift reaction, fewer people have died than would otherwise be the case, but also the severity of the injuries is less bad than they could have been”. “He was stabbing a man.

That’s because they used knives and a truck”. Rowley said the attackers were dead in eight minutes.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that “in the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain’s side”. The officer suffered wounds to the head, face and leg.

Police said seven people were killed and at least 48 others were wounded, some critically, before officers shot and killed the three suspected assailants.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, although local campaigning will continue. Basically lots of people came running inside, we didn’t really know what was going on. As a result I have just chaired a meeting of the government’s emergency committee and I want to update you with the latest information about the attack.

“Our thoughts are with those who caught up in these awful events”, May said in a statement.

Islamist militants have carried out attacks in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris over the past two years.

Chief Constable Hamilton said: “My thoughts and sympathies are with the people of London following this horrendous attack”.

Sky News Home Affairs Editor Mark White said: “Certainly reports we’re getting suggest that this may be terror related but that is not being confirmed by police at this stage”.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Britain and called Prime Minister Theresa May to offer his condolences. “GOD BLESS!” – and highlighting his thwarted ban on travellers from six mainly Muslim countries.

This was a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.

A van mowed down pedestrians as it sped down London Bridge on Saturday night, leaving bodies lying in the roadway, a witness to the incident told CNN.

An image shared by a photographer on social media showed a man on the ground with what appeared to be grey canisters around his waist by the Wheatsheaf pub in Borough.

Eyewitness Gerard Vowls, told the BBC how he tried to stop the attackers who were stabbing a woman.

Police were initially reported to be hunting for three men, according to Reuters.

In March, a British convert to Islam ran down people with a vehicle on Westminster Bridge, killing four, then stabbed a policeman to death outside Parliament.

Police received the first call of reports of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. (2108 GMT). London Bridge and the adjacent train station, as well as nearby Borough subway station, were still closed. And then there was a man with a knife, he was running. “He came down the stairs and went to the bar”, Dee, 26, who was visibly in shock and declined to give her last name, told AFP.

“We believe three people were involved but we still have some more inquiries to be 100% confident on that”.