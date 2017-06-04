Police say 6 victims, 3 suspects killed in London assaults

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a potential act of terrorism and the Metropolitan Police force said it had declared the attacks as “terrorist incidents”.

‘I have just received a text from our High Commission in London that tells me British Police are treating it as a terrorist attack, ‘ Ms Bishop told Sky News on Sunday.

London police are searching for those responsible for two terror attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the incidents at London Bridge and on Borough Market, describing them as “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners”.

Mr. Sandhu said about a 100 people had squeezed into the pub, including a man lying outside the men’s restroom who had apparently been stabbed in the side. “Thank you to the emergency services”, Corbyn said.

The US Department of Homeland Security put out a statement saying, “At this time, we have no information to indicate a specific, credible threat in the United States”.

“We saw police on the roads nearby”.

Witnesses reported seeing injured people on the ground on the bridge.

“Info available at this stage: from 2208 hrs (10:08 pm) officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge”.

Following latest #London incidents with horror.

The terror organisation said that the attacker followed a call to attack civilians and security forces in countries allied to the USA -led coalition bombing the ISIS territories in Syria and Iraq. “Then I saw them being shot”, said Mr Sciotto.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was there at the time of the incident, said she saw a van driven by a man travelling “at about 50 miles (80 kilometres) an hour”. Rowley said the attackers were dead in eight minutes.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the attacks were being treated as “terrorist incidents”.

Witnesses described the van speeding into several pedestrians on London Bridge and then one or more knife-wielding men sprinting towards bars packed with revellers enjoying a Saturday night out.

Jamie, a witness who was in a restaurant on Rochester Walk near London Bridge, told the Press Association: “We were in the Black and Blue restaurant, we heard a fight and everyone got up and everyone rushed out of the restaurant and we heard a massive, massive bang”. Elsbeth Smedley, an eyewitness, told CNN that a man ran into Elliot restaurant in Borough Market, stabbed two people and then ran out.

The area is in lockdown, with armed police on the scene.

An hour after reports of a van ploughing into people on London Bridge, the United States president tweeted: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough”.

“Sofabed available if you are stranded due to this sad incident at London Bridge #SofaForLondon“.

A benefit concert for victims of that attack was scheduled for Sunday in Manchester.

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter amid the unfolding deadly drama in London on Saturday to offer USA help to Britain and to promote his controversial travel ban as an extra level of security for Americans. Gerard Vowls told The Guardian newspaper that he saw a woman being stabbed by three men at the south end of London Bridge.

London’s transport authority said London Bridge rail station had been closed at the request of the police.

Carl Court via Getty Images Debris is strewn outside a cafe near London Bridge.

The national campaigning for the general election on June 8 has been suspended in the wake of the attacks, the Guardian reported.