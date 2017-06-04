Police stop sharing information with the United States after Manchester bomb leaks

“Why was there no outrage for the killing of an Arab and a Muslim in such a cruel way?” she asked.

Abedi, who killed 22 and injured over 100 concertgoers at the Manchester Arena on Monday, may have made the bomb, which killed him and his victims, alone, or he might have had help. His parents had emigrated from Libya to London before moving to south Manchester, where they lived for at least 10 years.

The number of arrests in the case now stands at eight and came following the arrest of a woman in an armed raid late Wednesday on a block of apartments. “And initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation”, Hopkins said Thursday. But leaks from the investigation were creating a trans-Atlantic diplomatic mess.

The UK Counter-Terrorism Police said Thursday they had resumed intelligence sharing with the United States after receiving assurances from Washington following a sensitive leak of Manchester attack files.

“She expressed the view that the intelligence sharing relationship we have with the U.S. is hugely important and valuable, but that the information that we share should be kept secure”, May’s spokesman said.

But by day’s end, British authorities acknowledged that they remained vulnerable to a follow-up attack, with the nation’s state of alert stuck at “critical” – the highest possible level.

Images obtained by The New York Times newspaper showed a detonator Abedi was said to have carried in his left hand, shrapnel including nuts and screws and the shredded remains of a blue backpack. But it wasn’t clear USA officials were the source of the images, which the Times defended as “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims” and consistent with basic reporting “on weapons used in horrific crimes”.

USA intelligence officials said on Thursday they do not expect British Prime Minister Theresa May’s concerns about US officials’ leaks on the Manchester suicide bombing to affect the closest intelligence partnership in the world. “We already have more than 1,500 actions we are pursuing”.

Meanwhile, the investigation into the blast widened.

British media reported Abedi’s identity only after it was shared by the Greater Manchester Police a few hours later. Her French counterpart Gerard Collomb said the man had links with Islamic State and had probably visited Syria as well. Libyan media and bloggers reported alleged connections between Abedi and the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG), a militant Islamist organisation formed by Libyans who travelled to Afghanistan in the 1980s to fight Soviet troops and later plotted to topple former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

In Libya, Abedi’s brother – identified as 20-year-old Hashim Ramadan Abu Qassem al-Abedi – was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of links to ISIS, said a statement from a Tripoli militia known as the Special Deterrence Force. “And he gave a good stare, a threatening stare into the imam’s eyes”.

Officials at six US intelligence and defense agencies, all speaking on the condition of anonymity, said they have seen no other change in intelligence-sharing with Britain and do not expect to see any.