Polish left-wingers urge support for Labour in United Kingdom election

Paul Johnson, the director of the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies, told the Guardian: “We clearly know from today’s leaked Labour manifesto that they’re looking at spending a very, very large amount more than the Conservatives will”.

Mr Corbyn claims this is the fourth general election in a row to be held “while Britain is at war and its armed forces in action in the Middle East and beyond”.

Corbyn said he would take a different direction, calling the USA -led “war on terror” a failure.

Today she will accuse the Labour Party of letting down their working-class voters, who are “proud and patriotic”.

The draft election manifesto says that if elected Labour will re-nationalize Britain’s railways and post office, abolish university tuition fees and reverse cuts to welfare benefits.

Mr Corbyn, a long-standing critic of interventions in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, will say that the US-led “war on terror” which followed the 9/11 attacks of 2001 had failed to deliver security and that a new approach was needed.

But in a nod to Mr Corbyn’s opposition to the weapons it states “any prime minister should be extremely cautious about ordering the use of weapons of mass destruction which would result in the indiscriminate killing of millions of innocent civilians”. “I accept that military action, under worldwide law and as a genuine last resort, is in some circumstances necessary” – from Mr Corbyn’s speech to be given at Chatham House. But I am not a pacifist. It also suggests Labour will refuse to set a target on cutting immigration and rule out leaving the European Union without a deal.

But while Labour’s slogan of building a Britain “for the many, not the few” emerged at around the same time as the Conservative’s “strong and stable leadership”, it has not had the same kind of heavy promotion on social media.

It also said Labour would “negotiate transitional arrangements to avoid a cliff-edge for the United Kingdom economy” if no Brexit deal was reached during talks with the EU.

Mr Corbyn has previously made clear he would never authorise the use of nuclear weapons, said that if it were to ever emerge as a “real option” it would represent a “cataclysmic failure” by world leaders.

The party sit at 32 per cent in the polls published on Saturday night, which is higher than the vote share it received in the 2015 General Election.

In an effort to bridge party divides over Trident, the manifesto commits Labour to the nuclear deterrent. “It would mean world leaders had already triggered a spiral of catastrophe for humankind”.

And ahead of Corbyn’s speech, the Conservatives said the Labour leader liked to have “tea with terrorists”.