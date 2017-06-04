Politicians give verdict on Corbyn-May TV interviews

But spokespeople for Corbyn told Board of Deputies President Jonathan Arkush that “Jeremy Corbyn condemns the Munich massacre and its perpetrators, and that what he was attending was not anything to do with perpetrator Atef Bseiso, but an event to commemorate the 1985 bombing of the PLO headquarters”, the board wrote in a statement Monday.

Labour leader Corbyn and Conservative PM May outlined their distinctive visions of Brexit during interviews with Jeremy Paxman on Monday evening, hosted by Sky News and Channel 4.

Britons will go to the polls in a vote that will decide whether May, from the centre-right Conservatives or Corbyn of the leftist Labour Party, gets to sit down with Brussels and hammer out an exit deal that will define the country’s trade and diplomatic ties with the EU.

“This manifesto is the product of the views of the Labour Party – party conference decisions and the views put forward by individuals in the shadow cabinet”, Mr Corbyn said.

Asked whether he would provide backing for fighters taking on the Islamic State terror group in Syria, Mr Corbyn said that the anti-IS forces on the ground were “complex and sometimes fighting each other”. Our National Health Service – the institution which is there for us at the most hard times – needs us to make a success of Brexit to ensure we can afford to provide it with the resources it needs for the future.

“It’s not just about the numbers of police – people often focus on the numbers of police”.

Mrs May committed to a cap on costs in response to a backlash after unveiling her social care reforms, branded the “dementia tax” by opponents, but the Tories say the limit on how much people will have to pay will not be decided until a consultation following next week’s election.

Questions for the Prime Minister are likely to focus on the party’s manifesto mess over social care, her hard-line stance on Brexit and whether cuts to front-line services have made the United Kingdom less safe.

Earlier, during the question-and-answer session with the studio audience, the prime minister was heckled while she was answering questions about school funding.

“No deal is better than a bad deal“, she said.

British Prime Minister Theresa May said there would be no way to delay a June 19 start to Brexit negotiations as she urged voters to give her a strong mandate in a national election due next week.

When he tried to reply, she countered: “I’m an English literature student, I know waffling when I see it”.