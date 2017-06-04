When asked by a reporter if she would resign if she lost seats, May dodged the question on Wednesday, saying that the only poll that mattered was the election on June 8.

But on Wednesday the race was electrified when a projection by the polling company YouGov suggested that far from winning a landslide, May’s majority would be wiped out – and that the opposition Labour Party could form a government by partnering with a smaller group such as the Scottish nationalists.

But the change in the polls is forcing investors to rethink some of the political logic behind the moves of the past month and also ask whether a victory for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party could even prove a positive for sterling. The Labour Party would gain 28 seats to reach 257. “Jeremy Corbyn is not”, said May. Euro zone unemployment fell to an eight-year low of 9.3 percent, also below consensus. “Don’t give her yours”.

The Tories remain firm favourites to win the most seats at the General Election and are favourites to win a seat in 395 constituencies a decrease of three since last week.

“It’s actually about getting out and about, meeting voters and hearing directly from voters”, the prime minister said.

Party Leader Tim Farron took part in the mock debate where the children laid out their campaign platforms – from banning homework, to helping the National Health Service (NHS), to getting the United Kingdom back into the European Union. “We still think the Conservatives are going to win a larger majority”.

Patrick Sturgis, who chaired the inquiry into what went wrong in 2015 election polling, made a similar point.

He states: “The idea behind MRP is that we use the poll data from the preceding seven days to estimate a model relating interview date, constituency, voter demographics, past voting behaviour, and other respondent profile variables to their current voting intentions”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May, eats, during a General Election campaign visit to The Royal Bath and West Show near Shepton Mallet in Somerset, England, Wednesday May 31, 2017.

Corbyn’s party are still a long way behind the Conservative party even if they do manage to upset the odds by winning a majority of the seats where they are now second favourite.

But if she does not comfortably beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble may be judged to have failed and her authority weakened just as she tries to deliver on her Brexit promises.

The YouGov polling figures came in stark contrast to earlier expectations that the Conservatives would increase their majority.

A hastily-arranged General Election in the United Kingdom – that was seen as a foregone conclusion – has suddenly sprung into life with polls tightening and some market analysts speaking about outcomes that would have been inconceivable just weeks ago.

In the televised debate, Rudd accused Corbyn of having drawn up a “fantasy wishlist” manifesto paid for with a magic “money tree”, and noting that most of his MPs backed a failed coup against him a year ago.