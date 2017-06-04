Polls show conflicting outcomes for UK’s May in next week’s election

Prime Minister Theresa May would extend her Conservative government’s majority in Parliament – a move that would help her push through some of the trickier parts of the ongoing Brexit negotiations.

“I think Corbyn would now be feeling more confident they’re not going to suffer the electoral wipe-out initially feared”, Dr Lelliott said.

“We know there is no chief executive or shareholder value without the worker”, says one woman, as the scene cuts to a man declaring, “We know that wealth, privilege and power are carved up in obscene fashion”.

But all this is only possible if we secure that good deal from Brussels.

A new poll out Friday by research firm Ipsos Mori shows that May’s Conservative Party is now only five points ahead of a resurgent left-wing Labour Party.

In the final TV event of the campaign featuring the leaders of the two major parties, the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition faced a 45-minute barrage from members of the public.

May defended her failure to set out additional details, even though the policy is blamed for reducing the Conservatives’ lead in the polls in the past fortnight.

Speaking in York, the Labour leader promised a “blueprint for a Britain” which would see £250 billion invested in industry.

Other recent polls have also shown that May’s lead, which stood at more than 20 points when she called the campaign, has been eaten away, meaning she might no longer win the landslide she had hoped for.

When Theresa May announced the snap election in mid-April, most expected a boring campaign and a foregone conclusion.

Against the Bank of England’s trade-weighted basket, which measures sterling’s broader strength, the pound is now back where it was on 9 April, before May called the election.

If an election results in a hung Parliament, the incumbent Prime Minister will remain in office until it is decided who will be responsible for forming a new government.

Mr Johnson told the Press Association: “I thought it was really spine-chilling to hear Jeremy Corbyn announce that all Labour’s support for our nuclear deterrent, all Labour’s support for our Armed Forces was completely meaningless because when it came to the business of defending this country he wouldn’t do it”.

The decline in support for the Conservatives coincided with a surprise announcement by May last month that she would make elderly people pay more for their social care, despite concerns that it could undermine support among ageing, wealthy homeowners – a core source of Conservative votes.

If May failed to win an overall majority, she would be forced to strike a deal with another party to continue governing either as a coalition or a minority government. Mrs May sent home secretary Amber Rudd in her place, a decision that was roundly jeered. “We will bear down on taxation and we have absolutely no plans to raise income tax”, he said.

Labour Prime Ministerial candidate Jeremy Corbyn was heckled repeatedly by a Question Time audience after he ruled out the “first use” of Britain’s nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to prioritize overhauling Britain’s technical education system if she wins Thursday’s election as a way to give students alternative career paths to a university education. “We have a very big challenge ahead of us and I believe I can play a part in that, as all of my colleagues can”.

Asked if he would still like to be finance minister after the election, Hammond told the BBC: “Of course I would, that’s a silly question”.