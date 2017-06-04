Pop Star Ariana Grande Visits Fans at Manchester Hospital

2FM will also be broadcasting the special event, hosted by Nicky Byrne from 6pm.

It will air from 6.55pm BST to 10pm BST on Sunday June 4.

After the concert, all the money and profits will go toward the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund“, in cooperation with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council.

Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena late last month when a bomb detonated near one of the venue’s exits, killing 22 victims and injuring more than 100.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook.

Jaden Farrell Mann, a young Manchester survivor, tweeted pictures of the pop star along with the message “I got to meet my queen today”. “I’m so proud of you, you are so strong and doing really well”, she told an 8-year-old fan. “Never seen jaden so happy!even cried again myself”. “Love you Ariana Grande“.

Pop star Arian’s concert goers and their families were subject to the horrendous incident at one of the musician’s gigs at the Manchester Evening News arena, which left 23 dead and many more injured.

Another fan of the singer, Lily, “felt like a rock star”, said her father, Adam Harrison. This is the 17th arrest since the start of the investigation into the May 22 bombing.

The Black Eyed Peas, Robbie Williams, Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Take That are among the other acts on the bill. “We won’t let hate win”, Grande said in a statement.

Police investigating the Manchester Arena suicide bombing have arrested a 24-year-old man after seizing a vehicle deemed significant to the investigation.