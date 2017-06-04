Pope on Pentecost: Division isn’t from the Holy Spirit

Witness reports say the assailants cried, “This is for Allah”, as they stabbed their victims repeatedly. And we have these conflicts because each person has a different story that influences how they see the world, and how you think the world ought to be.

“Peter replied, ‘Repent and be baptized. every one of you, in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins. As the Father has sent me, so I send you”.

Chad: This is where we’re introduced to the Holy Spirit. “If you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them” (Jn 20:22-23)”. Their fear disappeared, their hearts were filled with new strength, their tongues were loosened, and they began to speak freely, in such a way that everyone could understand the news that Jesus Christ had died and was risen. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. The Lord Jesus told them, “Peace be with you“. The disciples rejoiced when they saw the Lord again and fulfilled his promise.

Jesus shows them the wounds of his hands and his side, reminders of his crucifixion. Above all, he gives the disciples the ability to forgive sins, saying to them: “Receive the Holy Spirit”.

Rev. Irby: The Holy Spirit is considered the third person of the Holy Trinity. This means that the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles occurred 10 days after the Ascension of the Lord and 50 days after the Resurrection (See Acts 2:1-4).

The timing of these feasts is also where Catholics get the concept of the Novena – nine days of prayer – because in Acts 1, Mary and the Apostles prayed together “continuously” for nine days after the Ascension leading up to Pentecost. The Holy Spirit also manifests itself in the form of sound bites.

The Spirit of God has been promised by Jesus to his disciples so they may not be afraid when he goes back to the Father.

“This calls us to respect creation”, Pope Francis said.

“Like a strong driving wind, it filled the house”. These people must be Jewish pilgrims, who have come from different places in the Mediterranean world to attend the Jewish feast of Pentecost. The pontiff’s message, which urged the faithful to spread hope instead of bitterness, was part of the preparation for the upcoming Feast of Pentecost, the Catholic News Agency notes. Traditionally, it is celebrated as the birth of the Church, the beginning. Praise the Lord, hallelujah!

Let us pray for the one, holy, apostolic and catholic Church that she may be truthful to her task and mission given by our Lord Jesus Christ. In the Greek, the word “Spirit” (pneuma) also means “wind” or “breath”.

Ecclesia is a combination of ek (out of) and kaleo (I call).

In anticipation of the celebration of Pentecost, Pope Francis compared the Holy Spirit to the wind that leads us “towards the safe harbour of eternal life” and called us to defend and care for creation.