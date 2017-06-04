Pope says Egyptian Copts killed by IS were ‘martyrs’

Masked militants riding in three SUVs opened fire Friday on a bus packed with Coptic Christians, including children, south of the Egyptian capital, killing at least 28 people and wounding 22.

The Egyptian armed forces also released a short video that said the strikes hit terrorist gatherings in Libya “after confirming their involvement in planning and committing the terrorist attack in Minya governorate on Friday”, according to Ahram Online.

The airstrikes came after the Army gathered information that confirms the terrorists participation in the attack.

Hidalgo lamented that the Christian community in Egypt was again the target of a barbaric and cowardly attack, adding that her thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Egyptian fighter jets carried out strikes on Friday directed at camps in Libya which Cairo says have been training militants who killed dozens of Christians earlier in the day.

Sisi also directly addressed US President Donald Trump, saying, “Your Excellency, I trust your ability to wage war on terrorism as your first priority, with the cooperation of the whole global community, that should unite against terrorism”.

In a cable to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, His Majesty expressed his utter denouncement of the terror attack and all acts carried out by extremist organisations, according to a Royal Court statement.

The Minya attack is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on Egypt’s Christians, following the Palm Sunday Suicide Bombings.

A resident in Derna heard four powerful explosions, and told Reuters that the strikes had targeted camps used by fighters belonging to the Majlis al-Shura militant group.

“We take pride to die while holding on to our faith”, he said in a television interview aired late Saturday.

Egyptian authorities have been fighting IS-linked militants who have waged an insurgency, mainly focused in the volatile north of the Sinai Peninsula though attacks have taken place also on the mainland.

Scandinavian leaders have joined the chorus of world leaders condemning the attack on Coptic Christians traveling to a remote desert monastery south of Cairo that killed 29.

Two suicide bombings this year at church services in the northern cities of Alexandria and Tanta on 9 April left 46 people dead.

Coptic Christians in Egypt have long pointed to institutional prejudices against them due to their religion, notably in the courts, which they say fail to prosecute those who commit acts of violence against Christians.