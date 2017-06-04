Port officials increase public warnings after sea lion incident

The girl is quickly rescued and the family walks away in shock.Canada’s Marine Mammal Regulations specify that “no person shall disturb a marine mammal except when fishing“.

A video showing a California Sea Lion pulling a little girl into the ocean went viral this week, but one man doesn’t find it as amusing as millions of others.

The crowd at the harbor had been feeding the male sea lion and a College student Michael Fujiwara was recording the exchange between the animal and people. The sea lion does not resurface. She instinctively moves back while she and others seem excited at how close the sea lion got.

A man immediately jumps in after the girl, helping her to safety.

At one point, the sea-lion lunges within inches of the little girl’s face.

A Canadian port official slammed the family of a young girl for their “reckless behavior” after a terrifying video captured a sea lion dragging her from a dock on Saturday.

The little girl sits down on the edge of the wharf and, in a split second, the animal jumps up, grabs her dress in its mouth and drags her into the water.

“They were pretty shaken up. You’re just asking for trouble when you do that”.

He said feeding a sea lion is analogous to approaching a bear with food.

CBC NEWS spoke to Andrew Trites, the director of UBC’s Marine Mammal Research Unit, about the animal’s behaviour in the video.

The manager of Steveston Harbour Authority says he hopes the girl is okay but that they’ve been warning people for years not to feed the animals.

“Now we finally have something out there that’s going to grab people’s attention and show them exactly why they shouldn’t be behaving like this”.

Huge, fat, bleary-eyed sea lions, drunk off buckets of fish tourists buy to feed them swim around the wharf, waiting for their free meal.