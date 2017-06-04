Portion of Alligator Alley closed due to wildfire

Photo via viewer Galina Manovska.

I-75 at Alligator Alley was shut down for several hours in both directions due to a wildfire Monday evening. It was reopened just before 9 p.m.

A brush fire has forced the closure of Alligator Alley in western Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

For those heading east, traffic has been diverted to SR 29 south to Tamiami Trail.

The westbound entrance ramp from Exit 49 remains open, but the eastbound entrance will be closed, Bueno said.

Mile marker 25 to mile marker 80 in Collier County are blocked as smoke spread in the area between mile marker 41 and 46.

The size of the fire is unclear.