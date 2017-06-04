Portland Mayor Calls for Cancellation of Trump Free-speech Rally

Police say a man yelled anti-Muslim slurs at her and her friend – and then stabbed to death two other men who tried to help them.

“I want to say thank you so much”, she said.

“I am calling on the federal government to IMMEDIATELY REVOKE the permits (s) they have issued for the June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 4th event and to not issue a permit for June 10th”, Wheeler said.

One of the young women who was targeted in the verbal assault by Christian thanked the two men who lost their lives helping her.

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, of North Portland, Oregon is pictured in this undated handout photo. Christian’s social media postings indicate an affinity for Nazis and political violence.

Telephone messages left at the home of Christian’s mother Sunday and Monday were not returned.

The attacks came on a light rail train on the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of year for Muslims. The men have been hailed as heroes for confronting what Taliesin’s family called today’s “insidious rift of prejudice and intolerance that is too familiar, too common”.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly have denounced Christian’s actions and applauded the victims’ bravery for standing up to Christian.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”, she said. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should kill ourselves”.

Frightened by his outburst, the pair moved away to the back of the train. Hall said his instincts kicked in and he went after the suspect. “It was just blood everywhere, and we just started running for our lives”.

Mangum’s mother, Dyjuana Hudson, said she owes everything to the three men and their grieving families.

“The minute he saw me he started coming after me”.

“I just want to forget about it and not even remember it happened, because it’s just haunting me”, Destinee said.

Soon, police arrived and took the suspect into custody.

Christian was being held at the county jail without bail; he will be arraigned on Tuesday in Multnomah County Court.

Rick John Best, 53, an army veteran, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, a recent college graduate, died after having their throats cut on the crowded train.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was stabbed in the neck.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said that his organization was “sounding the alarm about domestic terrorism and hate crimes in America”, calling the Portland attack the “latest in a long string of violent incidents connected to right-wing extremists”.

One of the women tearfully thanked the men for their sacrifice.

Asha Noor, a representative of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in MI, said Trump’s condemnation of Friday’s suspected hate crime was “inadequate” and “extremely late”.

His Facebook page is full of disturbing posts supporting white supremacy, attacking women, mocking transgender people, and shows a man obsessed with fascism. “This is my safe place!” as protesters crowd around him.

In a video of the April free speech rally, Christian is seen shouting at people.

Simpson confirmed the man in the videos was Christian.