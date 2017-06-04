Portland mayor urges cancellation of Trump rally

Christian allegedly killed two people and seriously injured another when they tried to intervene.

Police identified the men killed as Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.

Following the attack, police said one of the men died at the scene while another died at a hospital.

Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was severely injured and a separate campaign to support him has received nearly $140,000 in donations. Fletcher is now at local hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to authorities.

“Our City is in mourning, our community’s anger is real, and the timing and subject of these events can only exacerbate an already hard situation”, Mayor Wheeler said in a widely shared Facebook post. Their actions were fearless and selfless, and should serve as an example and inspiration to us all.

Trump’s message came days after the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on the president to condemn the OR rampage and speak out against what the advocacy group sees as a rising tide of anti-Islamic sentiment.

“I am very thankful as a Muslim, I am very thankful as a Portlander. that we stand together here as one”, Muhammad Najieb, an imam at the Muslim Community Centre, told the AP news agency.

She said Christian “told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and he told us we shouldn’t be here, to get out of his country”. “‘We didn’t do it perfectly”, he said, just two years ago, but “we reported a true story”.

“[The suspect] was just cursing, cursing, cursing, and so the passengers were getting nervous so the girls moved to our area”, said Arsenia Brittell, who was seated behind the driver of the train. A third man was injured in the violence.

Jeremy Christian is a known white nationalist who had a prior criminal record for crimes such as robbery, kidnapping, and gun-related charges.

In an April post, Christian called Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh a “TRUE PATRIOT!“.

In the footage, Christian is draped in an American Revolutionary War flag and can be seen performing a Nazi salute and heard shouting “Die Muslims”.

But Muslim advocates said the social media post does not undo Trump’s past statement against Muslims, which they say fueled the flames of hatred in the country. Now according to reports, over $600,000 (£468,000) has been raised for the families of the three Portland men.

Over on Twitter, politics has confused the picture since some try to claim that Christian is a Donald Trump supporter. Forgive us if this doesn’t seem to have come from Trump himself.

Police said detectives are looking at Christian’s background, “including the information publicly available about the suspect’s extremist ideology“. He even had the chance to retweet a glamour shot of him and Melania from behind and one of those fake news-related tweets – among other – on the POTUS account before he responded to the attacks.

According to Macy, another man rushed by her seat on a cell phone. He was pretty upset.

“He was pretty upset, squinting his eyes, venting to his friend on the phone about some girl that just pepper-sprayed him”, the woman said.