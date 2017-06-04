Portland stabbing suspect yells slogans at court hearing

“Death to the enemies of America”, shouted Jeremy Christian, who is accused of fatally stabbing two men and injuring another aboard a MAX train last Friday.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler urged organisers of a Trump Free Speech Rally scheduled for Sunday in a park to cancel it, saying the event was inappropriate after the stabbings and speculating that it could turn violent. You got no safe place. “Stupid motherfucker. That’s what liberalism gets you”.

Court documents based on Jeremy Christian’s interview at the Multnomah County Jail show he was concerned about free speech.

“The amount of support that we have received from the community lets us know that we’re not alone so I just want to say thank you so much and it’s very much appreciated keep us in your prayers”, she said Tuesday on Facebook.

He repeatedly yelled over courtroom personnel. Upon boarding a light-rail train in the northwestern metropolis, Christian reportedly began hurling racial epithets at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.

Taliesin Myrddin Nankai Meche, 23 and Rick Best, 53, an army veteran and father of four, were stabbed by Christian on a MAX train in Portland around 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday.

Christian “reports he is transient and does not know the last time he had a permanent address”, the documents said.

According to court documents based on Christian’s interview while in custody, he would become animated and agitated when talking about the suppression of what he described as “free speech”.

Christian’s criminal records also showed a number of felonies dating back to 2002, including first-degree robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

“Apparently the knife, when the gentleman stabbed me, the hilt, it hit my jawbone and broke it, and I thought it was centimeters but apparently it was millimeters away from my carotid artery”, he said. Police say he went into a racist tirade on the train and stabbed the men who intervened, killing two and wounding a third.

Public defenders have been appointed for Christian. He once promised that if President Donald Trump proved to be another Hitler, “I am joining his SS to put an end to Monotheist Question”.

I hope they all die.

“Our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said: “Have mercy to those on earth, and the One in Heaven (God) will have mercy upon you”. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, another man who came to the girls’ defense, was stabbed in the neck but survived.

One passenger tried to intervene and was not hurt.

Police said they’ll examine what appears to be Christian’s extremist ideology, including social media posts indicating an affinity for Nazis and political violence. One of the women was wearing a hijab.

The campaign, Muslims Unite for Portland Heroes, says it wishes to “respond to hate with love, to evil with good, as our faith instructs us, and send a powerful message of compassion through action”.