Possible London attacker with canisters on body shown lying on ground

London Ambulance Service said it had taken at least 20 people to six hospitals.

London’s transportation authority has closed three London Underground stations near London Bridge, where police say they are dealing with an incident and witnesses report seeing a vehicle hitting pedestrians.

Metropolitan Police are responding to a third reported incident at Vauxhall, they confirmed via Twitter, which is in a separate part of the city.

One woman told Reuters she saw what appeared to be three people with knife wounds and possibly their throats cut at London Bridge at the Thames river.

Police have shut down London Bridge because of the attack.

Armed police opened fire during at least two “terrorist incidents” at London Bridge and Borough Market, in the heart of the capital’s business district.

A witness said they were in the front of Elliot’s Cafe when a large group of people started running up the street from Borough Market.

The death toll has reportedly risen to more than just one fatality.

One of the men suspected of being behind a deadly attack on London was shown in a photograph lying on the ground with canisters strapped to his body after he was shot by the police, the BBC said.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said she was “in contact with officials and is being regularly updated on the incident at London Bridge“.

She will hold an emergency ministerial meeting later on Sunday and Facebook has activated its safety check function for people in London to let their loved ones know they are safe.

Britain’s official terror threat had recently been lowered from “critical”.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s spokesman says Trump has been briefed by his national security team and he will be provided with updates.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the London Bridge at the time of that incident, told the network several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge. There is video up on Twitter of police going into a restaurant and yelling at people to stay on the ground.

Police were treating injured people and carrying them away at the end Thrale Street.

The London Bridge attack triggered Facebook’s Safety Check tool.

“We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance should we become aware of any affected USA citizens”. They later declared that the incident at Vauxhall was not connected to the other two incidents.

Witnesses described a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge and then a knife-wielding man sprinting towards a bar packed with revellers enjoying a Saturday night out. “After that I heard what sounded like gunfire from Borough Market”. NPR’s Frank Langfitt is on the line with us to tell us what he knows so far.

On May 22, a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.