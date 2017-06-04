Praying for London: Ariana Grande reacts to terror attacks

The mega-gig which will feature performances by Ariana plus Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Black Eyed Peas, will begin at 6.55pm United Kingdom time on Sunday (04June17).

The star-studded show – which will benefit victims and families of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people outside of Grande’s Manchester Arena concert – will feature performances by Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and the Black Eyed Peas.

One Love Manchester will go live at 2 AM Philippine Standard Time on June 5.

After arriving in the United Kingdom on Friday, the pop star stopped by the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital ward, where she chatted with fans and their families and posed for photos.

Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

“It was (a) tough realisation that we thought we may have lost her”, he shared.

“Ariana lit the room up, she was absolutely fantastic”, he added.

She clearly won over Lily’s father, Adam, who tweeted photos of Grande with his daughter with the statement: “I’m in love”.

Peter Mann, whose daughter Jaden was injured in the attack, posted several photos of Grande and the youngster on Facebook. No1 deserves this more than her.

“We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will speed up entry”.

All Grande fans who attended the targeted gig were offered free passes to Sunday’s benefit concert regardless of where they bought their tickets.