And it was a duel, a heart-pounding one, as the two of them glided down the backstretch side by side. Pletcher’s other Kentucky Derby victor Super Saver ran eighth in the Preakness and skipped the Belmont Stakes.

So, yes, when Always Dreaming went out fast and came home slow, it was a huge letdown that will impact national interest in the Belmont Stakes.

Hard-charging Cloud Computing won Saturday’s Preakness Stakes, narrowly edging out Classic Empire by a nose.

“Of course”, said Casse, a nine-time Sovereign Award victor as Canadian racing’s top trainer.

Brown returned to NY late Saturday night because he had a full slate of horses to work Sunday morning at Belmont Park. “He’s never really struck me that way, but I’m not going to rule it out”, he said. “Without his mentorship I certainly wouldn’t be here”.

“(Velazquez) said he felt like turning up the backside, he didn’t have quite as much horse underneath him as he expected or was hoping to have”, Pletcher said.

“I started out as a teenager handicapping, enjoying the races, enjoying the athletic performances and enjoying the puzzle of trying to figure out who might win a race”, Klarman said.

“We have some exciting young horses coming up through the ranks and some 3-year-olds getting ready to come back to the track”, de Meric said.

A decision on Cloud Computing running in the Belmont is still up in the air.

Classic Empire paid $4.40 to place and $4 to show.

As the Derby champ, Always Dreaming will have a bulls-eye on his back in a smaller field going a shorter distance than two weeks ago.

In Kentucky, Always Dreaming had a ideal, front-running trip on a rain-soaked course that bedeviled many of his rivals, especially Classic Empire.

“We figured the race would be won or lost in that first turn”, Brown said, per Joe Drape of the New York Times, “and he won it right there”. That day, Always Dreaming was near the rail, which had the more favorable footing.

“I thought he ran outstanding”, trainer Mark Casse said. Classic Empire held on for second.

“Our strategy was if we were ever going to beat them let’s take them on after six weeks’ rest, and it worked”.

“We didn’t have an excuse”, Pletcher said. “I think he just turned around and was a little too quick”.

Always Dreaming and Classic Empire broke well from the gate and galloped to the lead with Always Dreaming along the rail and Classic Empire on his shoulder. It is just not part of his program. Cloud Computing left Pimlico early Sunday morning for a van ride to Belmont.

The jury is still out on Classic Empire, who has had two Triple Crown trips that were not the best. When he launched a drive on the outside in the stretch, Always Dreaming was already in command.

Lookin At Lee was last of 10 much of the 1 3/16-mile Preakness and at least 17 lengths behind Kentucky Derby victor Always Dreaming early on. The Derby and Preakness wins, however, don’t change.

“I’m so happy for the owners, Seth Klarman and Bill Lawrence. especially Seth, he grew up in Baltimore“. “Was a big fan of racing from a kid and came to the Preakness many, many times”.

Not all the Post-Preakness celebrating will be done in NY however.

“In my regular life, I’m a long-term value investor”.