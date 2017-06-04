Predators goalie Rinne struggling as Pens take 2-0 lead

What he found instead inside PPG Paints Arena was his own personal hell.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were outshot, again.

It was enough for Nashville coach Peter Laviolette to send in backup goalie Juuse Saros to replace Rinne, who had stopped 21-of-25 shots.

“Preds Party with a goal”, the event will will start at 3:30 p.m. local time and Jackson will take the stage at 4:45 p.m. The Penguins scored three goals in 3:18 and became the 46th team since 1939 to lead the Final 2-0. Of those, 90 percent went on to win the Stanley Cup, including Pittsburgh last season.

Pekka Rinne was standing there, ready to face the music, the moment the door to the Nashville Predators’ dressing room opened.

Guentzel, meanwhile, scored arguably the two most important goals of the game. The group failed to score on six chances, mustering just two shots on goal in 10:58. Mired in an eight-game goal drought heading into the series, the 22-year-old Nebraska-born rookie provided the victor in Game 1 and again in Game 2 when he pounded home a rebound just 10 seconds into the third for his third of the series and 12th of the playoffs. Patric Hornqvist scored another on a power play, but it was challenged and overturned, as Matt Cullen was offside on the play.

P.K. Subban and Malkin dropped the gloves for a fight after all the scoring.

The game begins at 7 p.m. Game 3 will be played Saturday in Nashville.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Nashville, where the Predators are 7-1 this postseason. “There’s things we could’ve done. all three goals in the third period were odd-man rushes”.

On the goal, his ninth of the postseason, Malkin stormed down the left wing before firing a wrist shot over a sliding Predators defenseman and into the top right corner of the net.

This time, Pittsburgh’s flurry came a little bit later.

In Game 1, Nashville held the Penguins without a shot for 37 minutes. In the second, Murray made a couple of crucial saves – on Filip Forsberg when he kept on a two-on-one and a Roman Josi blast from the point.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, has Nashville to thank for the player who is arguably their biggest draft steal. He’s one of those guys that we have on our team that has the ability to make a difference in one or two shifts. They went 9 minutes and 50 seconds without a shot, reminiscent of the second period of Game 1when they had no shots at all.

Too busy for Rinne and the rest of the Nashville Predators to keep up with the surging defending Stanley Cup champions.

Murray had another strong playoff performance at home.

And no catfish have been thrown on the ice so far. “We didn’t get it done in Game 1“. The Predators, on the other hand, will have to squeeze four wins out of the remaining five potential games to win the series.

It’s Aberg’s second goal of the playoffs. In Game 2, they had as many shots in the first period (12) as they did total in the previous game.

“It’s insane. You can’t even put into words what it feels like”, he said. Bonino was killing a 5-on-3 penalty after Pittsburgh’s Chris Kunitz and Evgeni Malkin were in the box. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan and Guentzel had several conversations about the amount of hockey the kid has played, all positive, all with a go-out-and-get-’em sort of ending.

Nashville, which trails the series 1-0 despite dominating Game 1, is keeping things status quo.

The Predators knew what to expect going in, but they’ve looked powerless to stop it even while outplaying Pittsburgh in Game 1. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he’s proud to be included in the Predators’ Cup Final run.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from the cusp of a dynasty. For as much as Rinne was a superstar to get them to this point, he’s been AHL-level under the bright lights of this series.