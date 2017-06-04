Predators’ Pontus Aberg scores go-ahead goal before exiting for concussion tests

Sullivan turned to Murray after Marc-Andre Fleury was chased in the first period Wednesday night in the Penguins’ 5-1 loss in Game 3.

Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle was disappointed with the team’s execution but is optimistic the Ducks can bring forth an effort to extend the series to a Game 7 on Wednesday at Honda Center. “So we’re the desperate team”.

The game snapped the Predators 10 home game winning streak inside Bridgestone Arena, where they’ve been playing to boisterous crowds that have included some of country music’s top stars, with fans such as Luke Bryan, 40, Dierks Bentley, 41, Carrie Underwood, 34, and the members of Lady Antebellum in the stands to cheer on the Predators.

“Right when we walked off, yeah, you could hear people”, said Predators defenceman Roman Josi. “It’s awesome playing in front of him, and he’s been unbelievable”. I mean, just coming here for them, like on a Sunday afternoon supporting us, it means the world to us. “We talked about that before the game, and I think you can use it to strengthen yourself, use it to your advantage”. “The Predators would like to thank Vanderbilt Life Flight Paramedics, the VUMC Emergency Department, Operating Room Nurses, and Anesthesiologists for their expedient and excellent care”.

The Nashville Predators took another step towards the Stanley Cup Finals with a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Of course, so are the Ducks.

Well, things are officially serious before Game 6 of the NHL Western Conference Final in Nashville. But the team could also be without captain Mike Fisher, who is listed as day-to-day after missing Game 5 with an unspecified injury. Eaves, the Ducks’ top offensive trade acquisition in March, has already been sidelined for more than a week’s worth of games.

Gibson played the first period of Game 5 on Saturday before leaving the game due to a lower-body injury.

“Yeah, that’s what playoffs are about”, said Cogliano. He replaced John Gibson, who suffered a lower-body injury.

With 9:00 to play, Filip Forsberg fired on Jonathan Bernier and Pontus Aberg was there for the go-ahead goal – and a 2-1 Nashville lead. “And there weren’t a lot of options left at that natural position”, Laviolette said.

“We have an opportunity to seal the deal, and we’re going to make the most of it”, Nashville defenseman Mattias Ekholm told Joe Rexrode of USA Today. They still have Pekka Rinne in net. The duo combined for 65 regular-season goals. “We have won in Nashville before, and there is no reason we can not go into that building and win Monday”. And we called him up. He was actually taking into concussion protocol after the goal was scored. And he keeps it tight back there. “After he was done with his speech, we did not do the pregame warmup, we were ready to play the game”.

After all, there is no turning back now. Game 5 was just his third appearance of the postseason, and he’s never started a Stanley Cup playoff game before. “And we should be confident in our group”.

“I face-planted there and lost my tooth, but it didn’t hurt my head”, Aberg said with a smile. He’s a veteran guy.

Gibson did finish the first period after the apparent injury, but in subsequent shots he did appear gimpy.