Premier Clark to recall legislature; test confidence in Liberals

Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver gives John Horgan a ride to Government House in his electric auto.

“Weaver and Horgan announced they have reached a four-year Confidence and Supply Agreement that provides a path to forming a new government”.

The Kinder Morgan pipeline is supported by the B.C. Liberals, who now have a majority government, but the opposing NDP and Green Party are looking to change that.

What we got were platitudes from Clark about the message from voters being about cooperation, ill-advised bluster from B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver about forcing a change to the voting system without a referendum, and hollow rhetoric from NDP leader John Horgan that nearly 60 per cent of voters rejected the B.C. Liberals.

The Liberals won the most seats, but were unable to persuade the Green party to back them in a minority government. Speakers are bound by conventions set by precedents, so an NDP government supported by the Greens is by no means guaranteed it can pass its agenda.

There was a telling moment this week when the elected members of the NDP-Green alliance gathered at the B.C. legislature for the signing ceremony to formalize their pact.

“This agreement allows us to focus on the things that matter to British Columbians and I could not tell you how happy I am to be here with you today”, he said.

But both parties say if they form government, the NDP budget will kill the tolls.

“We can probably guarantee that [the Speech from the Throne] – and [Clark] even said that – that it’s not going to be passed in the house”, said Conroy.

In answering questions about the Trans Mountain pipeline, Weaver took a swipe at Alberta NDP Premier Rachel Notley, who has said the B.C. government has no legal authority to stop the pipeline expansion, since it is a federal jurisdiction.

John Horgan and Andrew Weaver signed the historic accord at the legislature Tuesday afternoon to cheers and applause from their respective caucuses, paving the way for the Greens to prop up an NDP minority government.

For the first time in Canadian history, the results of the election left the Green party holding the balance of power.

“I look forward to working with both other parties so that we can finally get big money out of politics, move towards electoral reform and implement good public policy on a wide range of issues that puts people first”, said Weaver.

The two parties combined control just 44 of the province’s 87 seats, a potentially precarious position, but the leaders insisted they can maintain stability for a full four-year term.

The agreement also calls for restoring funding to education, health care and a referendum on a proportional representation voting system that will occur in October 2018, concurrent with the civic election.

“British Columbians largely voted for a Liberal government and we won the most seats in the province”, said Greg Kyllo, Shuswap MLA.

The Liberals have been in power for 16 years.

They likely discovered that one of the three Green MLAs, environmental activist Sonia Furstenau, was visceral to the point of revulsion in her opposition to dealing with the Liberals.