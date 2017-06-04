Prequel To Life Is Strange Might Be In The Works…

Previously known as Idol Minds, the studio has now re-branded itself as Deck Nine Games, marking a new direction for the Colorado-based development team as it shifts its focus toward narrative-driven games.

According to a screenshot (above) found in the source code of Deck Nine’s website by GameKult, details from NeoGAF user JINX, and an Imgur album, Deck Nine is working on a Life is unusual prequel with Square Enix as the publisher.

A new Life is unusual project was recently announced as being in development by Dontnod Entertainment, but French website Gamekult reports that another game set in the Life is odd universe may also be in development. Some pictures have been posted on Imgur but according to Gamekult it would be screenshots and artwork not belonging to the design of Life of odd 2 or more likely to be dated material. It also pointed out that development of the game was awarded to Deck Nine Games. French site Gamekult were among the first to spot the Imgur album, and say that they were able to find one of the screenshots in the source code of Deck Nine’s website themselves. The prequel could focus on the friendship between Chloe and Rachel before Max returns to town. However with such a narrative heavy game, so reliant on the original writer’s work, it will be interesting to see how an entirely different studio manages the project. The Deck Nine website has now been completely stripped of content.

Neither Square Enix nor Deck Nine have responded to requests for comment, but we expect to see an official announcement within the next couple of weeks.

As this is a series of rumors, there is no title for the Life Is Strange prequel, nor a release date. It’d be hella good if there is.