No official date has been set for Comey’s testimony, but CNN reports that the final details are being worked out for Comey to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) says he doubts fired FBI Director James Comey will tell a Senate intelligence panel that he was pressured to drop a probe of ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn’s ties to Russian Federation. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump suddenly fired Comey amid an FBI investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with the Kremlin to influence the 2016 election.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment as to whether any of those candidates are still under consideration. Comey has spent three decades in law enforcement.

Trump, picking up where he left off with his search for a new Federal Bureau of Investigation chief, invited former Transportation Security Administration (TSA) chief John Pistole, and former head of the Justice Department’s criminal division under former President George W. Bush, Chris Wray, to the White House for consideration.

Trump, for his part, has acknowledged he had the Trump-Russia investigation on his mind when he pulled the trigger on Comey’s firing, as he admitted to NBC’s Lester Holt in a nationally televised interview mere days after doing so.

The House panel pursuing its own investigation of the Trump campaign and possible Russian Federation ties has also sought information from Comey, asking the FBI to turn over documents related to his interactions with both the White House and the Justice Department.

Mueller’s team is expected to include Andrew Weissmann, a longtime DOJ and FBI veteran who helped spearhead the government’s prosecutions involving Enron and multiple Mafia crime families, according to two sources who are closely tracking the unfolding investigation. James Comey has the power to confirm that Trump committed an impeachable act.

Whenever Comey does testify, it will be before the Senate Intelligence Committee.