President Trump calls Portland stabbings ‘unacceptable’

Police said they’ll examine what appears to be the extremist ideology of suspect Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, who is accused of killing the two men Friday.

KPTV reports (http://bit.ly/2qq2QEy ) that one of the victims of the hate speech that ended with a double-fatal stabbing is sending her thanks to those who came to her defense.

Trump tweeted Monday: “The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. Our prayers are with them”, Trump on Monday tweeted from the official US President’s account, instead of his personal account, Xinhua news agency reported. Michah Fletcher, a 21-year-old poet, survived although he sustained serious injuries.

Jeremy Christian, the suspect in the stabbings that killed two people and injured another Friday on a MAX train, was involved in a separate altercation with a woman at a Trimet station the day before the attack. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, was 23 years old and a recent graduate of Reed College. The other was an army veteran and father of four. “They were not killed by an undocumented immigrant or a ‘radical Islamic terrorist'”.

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate who lost to Trump in last year’s election, on Sunday condemned the Portland train attack on her own Twitter account.

In a tear-choked voice, Mangum said she did not know the men and thanked them for putting their lives on the line. “No one should have to give their life to stop it”.

“He told us to go back to Saudi Arabia and that we shouldn’t be here and to get out of his country”, said Destinee Mangum, who was on the train with a friend wearing a Muslim head scarf.

Three men aboard the train intervened, with one of them saying, “You can’t disrespect these young ladies like that”, Mangum said in the video. “He was just telling us that we basically weren’t anything and that we should just kill ourselves”.