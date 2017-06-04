President Trump comes out in support of his son-in-law Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania’s first overseas trip bowed on Saturday after tours of Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels and Sicily.

Below are the five biggest reasons that White House staffers have told the New York Times that they can’t stand Jared Kushner.

The Trump team eventually felt there was no need for a back channel once Rex Tillerson was confirmed as secretary of state on February 1, said the source. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars.

Trump believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries, one person familiar with his thinking told the AP.

President Trump is reportedly considering a major shakeup to his White House staff and bringing back top campaign strategists over his frustrations by what he sees as his team’s inability to contain the crisis involving alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This news now puts Jared Kushner in the center ring of the Russian Federation investigation, the one now being handled by a special counsel after Trump fired the FBI director running it.

Leaked intercepts of messages from Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak allegedly state that after the USA election in November, Kushner asked if he could set up a secret channel of communication to the Kremlin using secure Russian technology.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 USA presidential election, has requested information and documents from Trump’s campaign, the AP confirmed.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”, Graham told CNN’s Dana Bash, claiming that he didn’t “trust this story as far as I can throw it”. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”, McMaster said.

The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Some critics have called for Kushner s security clearance to be revoked, others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed.

‘It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies, ‘ he tweeted. At the time, a White House official dismissed it as a brief courtesy meeting.

Four months into his term, Trump has typically taken two questions from the USA press after bilateral meetings at the White House.

Mr Trump’s private legal team, led by his NY lawyer, Mr Marc Kasowitz, was preparing to meet in Washington to face new questions about contact between Mr Kushner and representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schiff would neither confirm nor deny the reports about Kushner, but said if they are accurate, “it’s obviously very concerning”. The reports say Trump has hired a NY lawyer to advise him in handling the various investigations. “They had a pretty good trip overseas”, Jacobs said. Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, noted that Kushner has been willing to answer questions.

But he did say that his “dashboard was lit up” with concerns about Trump advisers’ interactions with Russians before he left office on January 20.

“I don’t know why people do these kind of things, but it’s borderline, if not over the line, of treason”, he said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press”. “They are not our friends”.