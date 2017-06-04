President Trump honors fallen soldiers, lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery

Christopher D. Horton, 26, of Collinsville, Okla., who died while serving in Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2011, during the burial services at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. They were people who understood that what we have in our country is worth fighting for.

Mr Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security, who was present at Arlington, has also come to the defence of Mr Kushner. Andrew Byers, a member of the Green Berets who was killed during an attack on a Taliban bastion previous year. Byers was on his third combat tour and, Trump said, ran through smoke and a hail of bullets to rescue an Afghan soldier when he was killed last November. John Kelly’s other son, Johnny, is preparing for his fifth military deployment.

Secretary Kelly himself made headlines this weekend, downplaying the significance of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner looking to open a backchannel line of communication with Russian Federation during the transition. Bob Dole, 93, a World War II veteran, who attended the ceremony with his wife Elizabeth.

And Fergie, a member of the American Legion, who says she remembers the fallen everyday, but Memorial Day is a special time to pay tribute. Not only of their sacrifice and service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind.

“So I’m gonna go on a little campaign to try and educate people on just what Memorial Day is”, he added.

It was Mr Trump’s first Memorial holiday as President, and at Arlington he laid a wreath and paid special tribute to Robert Kelly, the son of his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

The president then climbed the steps above the tomb to the cemetery’s marble amphitheater, where he delivered his address.

Trump greeted a few women who told him they had lost their sons. The cemetery’s Section 60 holds many of those who have fallen in those wars.

After laying a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Trump spoke in remembrance of fallen soldiers and respect for their families, alongside members of the military and his administration, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Joseph Dunford and Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a retired general.

“To the entire Kelly family, today, 300 million American hearts are joined together with you”.

Donald Trump made his first Memorial Day remarks as president, paying tribute Monday to fallen USA service members, and thanking their families for their sacrifice.

TRUMP: In 2008, Chris enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard.