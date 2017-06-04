President Trump pushes travel ban after terrorist attack in London

The Metropolitan Police force declared the attacks “terrorist incidents”, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. The victims are being treated at five hospitals across London. “It is time to say enough is enough”, she said before adding that “everybody needs to go about living their lives as they normally would”.

London police said Sunday six civilians were killed in addition to three assailants in the attacks on and near the London Bridge.

At least one of them was wearing a fake suicide vest, which has led to some speculation as to what their endgame may have been.

British Prime Minister Theresa May responded on Sunday to the attacks in London, which killed seven people, declaring “enough is enough” and calling for a review of Britain’s counter-terrorism strategy.

“That will require some hard and often embarrassing conversations, but the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism”, she said.

Islamist militants have carried out attacks in Berlin, Nice, Brussels and Paris over the past two years.

Watch the One Love Manchester concert live on Channel 9, Monday at 8.45pm. “People running everywhere, police shouting to run away”. It was 30 minutes before police came to escort them out. But, “this is our city”, he said, “and we will never let these cowards win”.

Condemning the terror attack, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am appalled and furious that these twisted and cowardly terrorists deliberately targeted Londoners and visitors to our city who were just enjoying their Saturday night”. They asked Londoners to “remain calm but be alert and vigilant”.

The national threat level was raised to maximum after the Manchester attack and troops were deployed at key public sites, but reduced to its second highest level last weekend.

Speaking to Fox News from London, Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said the latest attacks mark the fourth or fifth time he’s had to call his British counterpart in just four months on the job because of “terrible events like this”.

It began Saturday night when a van veered off the road and barrelled into pedestrians on busy London Bridge. Among the wounded were German, French and Spanish citizens, officials said.

Following the heartbreaking May 22 Manchester bombing, which occurred during Ariana Grande’s concert, authorities have every reason to believe the attack is “terror related“.

Metropolitan Police commissioner Cressida Dick declined to give any details about the identities of the attackers, but said a large investigation was underway to work out whether anyone else was working with them, or helping to plan the attack.

“We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism”, she said in a televised statement on Sunday in front of her Downing Street office, where flags flew at half-mast.

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer U.S. help to Britain.

Trump’s appeal for his travel ban, which he says is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks, followed his emergency request that the Supreme Court reinstate the executive order that would bar people entering the United States from six predominantly Muslim countries.

The major political parties suspended national election campaigning after the attack but Mrs May confirmed the poll would go ahead on Thursday.

Mr Chigbo, who spoke with the attacker on Saturday, said: “We were having a general conversation because I am in the process of moving house at the moment”.