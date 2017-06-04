President Trump revives ‘Crooked Hillary’ Clinton nickname in tweet

Spicer referred to Kasowitz as “White House counsel”, although Kasowitz – Mr. Trump’s longtime attorney – is being retained as part of an outside legal team to represent him in the investigation into Russian interference in the election.

Dubke offered his resignation earlier this month, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told The Associated Press on Tuesday, but offered to stay on during the president’s first foreign trip.

Now the intrigue and possible collusion with the Russians has reached even deeper inside the Trump administration to his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“The president has a lot of meetings”, Spicer said.

Associated Press reporter Nancy Benac describes the faceoff as supporters of the president saying it’s laudable that Kushner was working even before the inauguration to foster better relations with Russian Federation, particularly with regard to devising a plan for Syria. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.), Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and Peter WelchPeter WelchHouse Dems to WH: Revoke Kushner’s security clearance Five roadblocks for Trump’s T infrastructure plan Hopes of bipartisanship fade amid Comey chaos MORE (D-Vt.), who signed a similar letter with him in April.

Daily White House briefings have been dominated by questions about Russian Federation, and Trump’s advisers feared the controversy could seep into Trump’s foreign trip if he held a news conference.

Dubke was employed by the White House to manage the office which runs public relations issues and the press.

His last day on the job has not yet been determined.

It isn’t always necessary for a president to have a strong command on the finer details of policies; they can set the overarching goal and others can deal with the specifics. The newspaper cited anonymous United States officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Flynn was sacked in February, officials saying he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed U.S. sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss private thinking and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The disclosure of the back channel put the White House on the defensive. Sean Spicer and Trump himself just keep screaming about fake news, but Spicer wouldn’t deny that the story is true and others have been out there saying he was right to do it.

If this was the first example of questionable contact between Trump’s associates and the Russians, or if this was some minor functionary and not the husband of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, the concerns raised so far might not loom so large.

Trump posted a tweet Tuesday saying “we have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation & military. Enjoy!” the US president tweets.