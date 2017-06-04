If Europeans thought a more diplomatic president would show up in this most diplomatic of settings, they obviously hadn’t paid attention to Trump’s first months in office, when American voters found out that at age 70, he is who he is.

His pushing aside of the prime minister of Montenegro to get in place for a family photo generated headlines across Europe.

Almost 200 nations, including the US, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

From left, President of the European Council Donald Tusk gesticulates as he talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, partially hidden, British PM Theresa May, and US President Donal Trump prior to the start of the leaders of the G7 countries summit in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017.

Speaking at a rally in Germany, she said: “The times in which we can fully count on others are somewhat over, as I have experienced in the past few days”.

President Donald Trump says he’ll make a final decision next week on whether the US will stay in the Paris climate agreement.

Almost every nation that signed the 2015 agreement has agreed to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

President Donald Trump, closing out the meetings at the Group of Seven summit, on Saturday promised an imminent decision on the Paris climate accord.

Daalder asserted that Trump’s stances during the G7 summit had angered key USA allies. It calls for reducing pollution in hopes of limiting global warming to 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit above temperatures at the outset of the industrial revolution.

On the substance of this issue, Trump is on solid ground.

Summing up the tour on Saturday, Trump’s advisers seemed most enthused about the Saudi leg, where he clinched a $110 billion arms deal and forged what one aide described as a “personal bond” with the king.

But almost half of that speech was spent recounting his perceived accomplishments, from concluding an arms deal with Saudi Arabia (it had been years in the making) to forcing North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies to increase how much they spend on defense (a commitment they agreed to in 2014, under former President Barack Obama). Only five of NATO’s 28 members meet the target: Britain, Estonia, debt-laden Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends more on defense than all the other allies combined.

Only five countries – Estonia, Greece, Poland, the United States and the United Kingdom – now meet the standard. “Hard work but big results!” Lots of very important matters under discussion.

On April 21, a couple days shy of the first round of voting, and 24 hours after the shooting of a police officer on the Champs-Élysées, Trump tweeted, “Another terrorist attack in Paris”.

“This seems to be the end of an era, one in which the United States led and Europe followed”, Ivo H. Daalder told The New York Times. “His views are evolving”, Mr. Cohn said during his briefing.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter before the formal announcement. Yet he refused to support a joint statement ending the G-7 summit.

However on trade, Trump bowed to pressure from allies to retain a pledge to fight protectionism.

The swirling speculation and conjecture about Russian Federation appeared to quickly squelch any hope the administration may have had of pivoting from a foreign trip the White House viewed as successful to alleviate the political pressures Trump is facing at home.

Trump is seated between Beji Caid Essebsi, president of Tunisia, and Mahamadou Issoufou, the president of Niger, for his first meeting of the day.

It’s the final day of the president’s nine-day trip.

Now that he’s back in Washington, he will have to confront the latest developments in the federal investigation into members of his campaign’s potential collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

Leaders from the G-7 countries were expected to gather at the San Domenico Palace Hotel on Saturday morning.

It’ll be interesting to continue to note how popular media outlets respond and portray such meetings, whether the harsh criticisms of even the smallest actions will continue.

Trump ended his nine-day trip overseas with a speech to US troops in Sicily, where he recounted his visits to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium and Italy and his work to counter terrorism.