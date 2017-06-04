President Trump saluting USA military personnel in Italy

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts after a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017.

The Washington Post, The New York Times, Reuters, and other media outlets reported that Trump is considering creating a so-called “war room” to deal with the growing number of questions about his presidential campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 USA election.

Trump then moved on to Brussels for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit, saying he got a commitment from allies to increase their defense spending, and the alliance itself committed to joining the coalition against terror.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks to U.S. military personnel at Naval Air Station Sigonella following the G7 Summit, in Sigonella, Italy, May 27, 2017.Melania made a point to thank the troops for their service.Speaking to members of the US military on Memorial Day weekend, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to ramping up military spending and supporting men and women in the armed services. “It may do wonders when dealing with adversaries”.

While Trump is demanding that the world’s wealthiest nations to do more to fight terror, he’s also listening to their urgings about the need for the U.S.to remain in the sweeping Paris climate agreement.

“One hundred and ninety-five nations never agree on anything, so when they do, accepting the measure should be easy”, the official said. The leak prompted Manchester police to stop sharing intelligence with the United States.

Mrs. Trump adds that she’s very proud of how hard the president worked on the trip on behalf of the U.S.

Still, there was irritation at Trump’s refusal to show his hand on the Paris agreement to curb carbon emissions.

Trump’s performance in the last leg of his first global trip left other world leaders fuming with his stances on climate change, taxes and security. Anxious about Trump’s tendency to make things worse for himself with unscripted remarks, the White House staff has kept the president a safe distance from journalists for most of the trip. Trump also failed to mention Russian Federation, which remains NATO’s raison d’etre in the eyes of most Europeans.

President Donald Trump, flanked by Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (left) and Nigerian President Mahamadou Issoufou, gestures Saturday during an.

Trump’s appearance in Brussels was particularly galling to the Germans, who after months of painstaking relationship building with Trump – including Merkel’s invitation to his daughter Ivanka for a G20 women’s summit in Berlin – found themselves under attack from him on two fronts.

Trump has criticized Germany’s trade practices before, even in person to Merkel, and suggested that he wanted to negotiate directly with German leaders to fix America’s unbalanced trade with Europe’s largest economy.

The nine-day trip – Trump’s first as president – took him to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Belgium, along with a pair of stops in Italy.